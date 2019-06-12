KIEV – The command of the 25th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbass poisoned their own soldiers with counterfeit products.

The commission of the headquarters of the so-called “United Force Operation” (“EP”) revealed the supply of counterfeit food to one of the Ukrainian Army brigades involved in the operation. This was announced by the officer of the press service of the People’s Militia of the LPR Ivan Filiponenko.

“In connection with the increasing number of cases of poisoning of personnel, the commission of food service of the“ EP ”headquarters arrived in the 25th separate airborne brigade. A sudden check revealed that the brigade’s servicemen were being fed with counterfeit products of unknown origin, and that the products supplied by the Ministry of Defense at the compound’s warehouses were not available, ” he said.

According to him, an unsatisfactory sanitary and epidemiological condition was also noted in the places where food was eaten and food was stored.

“On the facts of violations found, the proceedings are conducted with the commanding staff, the materials are also transferred to the military service of law and order to identify those responsible for the theft of material means,” the press officer said.

That food products containing non-food or spoiled elements, containing plastics, bacteria, and/or other inedible items, coming from unknown origins, violates basic precepts in Ukraine’s own supply line security. The logical conclusion is that corruption and the use of an unknown third party independent contractor was used to acquire counterfeit food products.

Recall that the commission of the Armed Forces of Ukraine found that in the 25th separate airborne brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the so-called “Combined Force Operation” (“OOS”), pediculosis and E. coli were identified .

In October last year, it was reported that acute intestinal infection spreads in parts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas . Earlier it was reported that due to the high air temperature established in the Donbas, Ukrainian physicians fix a sharp surge of intestinal infections in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Last summer, due to the lack of chlorine in the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbass mass poisoning began .

We will add at the same time that in July 2018, the officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces arrived to inspect soldiers of who arrived to the hospital with alcohol poisoning .