Trending

EurasiaHeadline NewsUkraine

Corruption leads to Ukraine Poisoning its own Soldiers in the Donbass

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,100

KIEV – The command of the 25th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbass poisoned their own soldiers with counterfeit products.

The commission of the headquarters of the so-called “United Force Operation” (“EP”) revealed the supply of counterfeit food to one of the Ukrainian Army brigades involved in the operation. This was announced by the officer of the press service of the People’s Militia of the LPR Ivan Filiponenko.

“In connection with the increasing number of cases of poisoning of personnel, the commission of food service of the“ EP ”headquarters arrived in the 25th separate airborne brigade. A sudden check revealed that the brigade’s servicemen were being fed with counterfeit products of unknown origin, and that the products supplied by the Ministry of Defense at the compound’s warehouses were not available, ” he said.

According to him, an unsatisfactory sanitary and epidemiological condition was also noted in the places where food was eaten and food was stored.

- Advertisement -

“On the facts of violations found, the proceedings are conducted with the commanding staff, the materials are also transferred to the military service of law and order to identify those responsible for the theft of material means,” the press officer said.

That food products containing non-food or spoiled elements, containing plastics, bacteria, and/or other inedible items, coming from unknown origins, violates basic precepts in Ukraine’s own supply line security. The logical conclusion is that corruption and the use of an unknown third party independent contractor was used to acquire counterfeit food products.

Recall that the commission of the Armed Forces of Ukraine found that in the 25th separate airborne brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the so-called “Combined Force Operation” (“OOS”), pediculosis and E. coli were identified .

In October last year, it was reported that acute intestinal infection spreads in parts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in DonbasEarlier it was reported that due to the high air temperature established in the Donbas,  Ukrainian physicians fix a sharp surge of intestinal infections in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Last summer,  due to the lack of chlorine in the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbass mass poisoning began .

We will add at the same time that in July 2018, the officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces arrived to inspect soldiers of who arrived to the hospital with alcohol poisoning .

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores1576 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments