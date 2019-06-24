CAUGHT AGAIN: US military SPY planes sighted near the Crimea

CRIMEA – Two US aircraft made reconnaissance flights along the Crimean coast and Donbass region, according to information from the monitoring website PlaneRadar.

At 7:40 Moscow time (1h40 Brasília time) a US Air Force RQ-4A Global Hawk unmanned aircraft , with the number 04-2021 and the FORTE10 flag, took off from the island’s Sigonella airbase of Sicily.

The drone crossed Bulgaria’s airspace and, at 12.25 a.m., began to carry out reconnaissance actions on the demarcation line at Donbass.

Global Hawk spent 3.5 hours in this region, having moved shortly afterwards to the Black Sea coast.

16h00 – Completion of the monitoring of the demarcation line at Donbass.

16h55 – Started the reconnaissance flight along the Russian Black Sea coast.

In addition, at 7:55 pm Moscow time, a US Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft with the number of board 169332 took off from the same base, Sigonella, and headed to the southern border of the Crimean peninsula .

The plane was flying at an altitude of about 8,000 meters at a speed of 792.5 km / h. At 11:25 a.m., Boeing was 20 miles (32 km) off the coast of Sevastopol.

20h25 (02h25) – Patroling near Sevastopol, at a distance of 32 km from the coastline.

Reconnaissance aircraft and foreign drones, particularly from the USA, have been a constant presence near Russian borders.

They have been spotted making reconnaissance flights over the Black Sea (near the Crimean peninsula), Kaliningrad region, as well as near the Russian military base in Syria.

Earlier this month a US reconnaissance aviation group has carried out an operation near the Russian airbase of Hmeymim in Syria, which violates the memorandum signed between the US and Russia in 2015.

The reconnaissance operation was carried out by the U-2S aircraft, the RC-135 radioelectronic intelligence aircraft and the Poseidon P-8A anti-submarine aircraft.

This operation violates the agreement between the two countries’ defenses, signed in 2015, to avoid air incidents and ensure the safety of flights during operations in Syria.

According to the additional protocol to this document, US aviation can not approach the Russian base of Hmeymim within 60 kilometers. In addition, American aircraft do not have the right to approach the Tartus base within 50 kilometers.

The Pentagon has refused to end its operations near Russian borders, despite appeals from the Russian Defense Ministry.