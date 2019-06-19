‘Can you help? We had a hiccup here while militarily threatening your country’ – Bad weather forces NATO Airbus to make emergency landing in Russia (photos)

KEMOROVO, Russia – A German Air Force military transport plane, the A400M-100 Airbus, landed at the airport in the Russian city of Kemerovo, media reports said.

According to the Sibdepo portal, the aircraft flew from Asia to Europe with refueling provided at the Siberian airport of Novosibirsk, but due to bad weather, the Airbus ended up making an emergency landing in Kemerovo, Siberia.

“The plane did not wait and left for an alternative airfield in Kemerovo,” the witness reported.

After a while, photos taken by local residents of the NATO plane began to appear on social networks.

Meanwhile, Manlio Dinucci explained that on 5 June, the media projectors zeroed in on President Trump and the European leaders of NATO, who, for the anniversary of D-Day, auto-celebrated in Portsmouth “peace, freedom and democracy in Europe,” vowing to “defend them at any time, wherever they may be threatened”. The reference to Russia is clear.

The major medias have either ignored, or somewhat sarcastically relegated to the second zone, the meeting that took place on the same day in Moscow between the Presidents of Russia and China. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, for their thirtieth meeting in six years, refrained from presenting rhetorical concepts, but noted a series of facts.

The exchanges between the two countries, which last year exceeded 100 billion dollars, are now extended by approximately 30 new Chinese projects for investment in Russia, particularly in the energy sector, for a total of 22 billion dollars.

Russia has become the largest oil exporter to China, and is preparing to do the same for natural gas: the largest Eastern gas pipeline will open in December, followed by another from Siberia, plus two huge sites for the export of liquefied natural gas.

The US plan to isolate Russia by means of sanctions, also applied by the EU, combined with the cessation of Russian energy exports to Europe, will therefore be rendered useless.