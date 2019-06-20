BRICS: Bolsonaro and Putin plan mutual trips as Brazil’s VP speaks against Russia

BRASILIA – Brazil, which will host the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit later this year, expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in the event, the Brazilian ambassador in Moscow, Silva Nunes, said.

“The presence of President Putin at the BRICS summit in Brazil has already been confirmed,” said the diplomat.

He said that the increasingly intense relationship between Brazil and Russia and “aided by BRICS priorities” will make the two countries “partners even stronger and more deeply connected.”

The Brazilian government chaired by Jair Bolsonaro confirmed in a “fast and record time”, according to the ambassador, the desire to “strengthen the group with a pragmatic sense” and “add value” to what member countries are already doing.

He recalled that this year Brazil chose science, technology and innovation as the central theme of the summit, which will take place on November 13 and 14.

By 2020, it is up to Russia to host and, according to Da Silva Nunes, President Bolsonaro “will certainly go to the (BRICS Russia) summit next year.” In August, Putin announced that the BRICS summit in 2020 will be held in the city of Chelyabinsk in south-central Russia.

In addition, the Brazilian diplomat said that at some point Brazil is awaiting the visit of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who is co-chairman of a high-level intergovernmental commission.

“It has no date yet, but it will be done sometime this year,” he said.

Previously, Putin was in Brazil in 2014, when he was received by the then president Dilma Rousseff.

Meanwhile, during his trip to China, Vice President Hamilton Mourão said there are strong political differences within the BRICS bloc, O Globo wrote.

“We have to have flexibility and pragmatism, and to look for that within the BRICS, which is really capable of dictating at least some of the rules in the world, which are very striking,” said Mourão, quoted by O Globo.

The vice president indicated that he did not want to deal with political details, but he spoke a few words that were interpreted by the media as an allusion to Russia.

“We have a hybrid war in force in the world, which is part of one of the members of the BRICS. So that already raises a lot of problems,” he said.

Earlier, on Monday, the vice president visited the headquarters of the BRICS New Development Bank (NBD), created in 2014 to finance infrastructure projects, commenting that it is “standing still” for Brazil .

Mourão made these statements to the Brazilian press shortly before ending his multi-day visit to the Asian country. In China, Mourão met with President Xi Jinping in Beijing. For the vice president, the main goal of the trip was achieved by opening a channel for mutual dialogue.