BREAKING: Assad Curse Strikes Again! U.S installed Former Egyptian President Morsi Dies in Court

CAIRO – Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi has died in court just moments ago, Egyptian state television reported today.

It was reported that Morsi had fainted after a court session and died immediately afterwards.

Morsi, a top figure in the Muslim Brotherhood, was installed by the U.S assisted by Turkey and Qatar during the so-called Arab Spring. As an ally of Erdogan, he was involved in plans to increase Egypt’s involvement in the Syrian invasion.

He called for Assad to ‘step down’. This was contrast to Mubarak’s policy of neutrality towards Syria. As a consequence, he was toppled by the military in 2013 after mass protests against this rule. He had been serving a seven-year sentence for falsifying his candidacy application for the 2012 presidential race.