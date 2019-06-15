Bogota lies about Venezuela ties to Colombian communist rebels to justify aggression

CARACAS – Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza highlighted the investigation of the Misión Verdad Web portal, which reveals the way in which the Government of Colombia links Venezuela with the National Liberation Army (ELN) to justify a war between both countries.

“Good research that shows how the Government of Colombia, unable to respect the peace agreements and put an end to its eternal armed conflict, fabricates alleged links between the ELN and the Government of Venezuela to justify a war,” Arreaza wrote in the social network Twitter.

Buena investigación que demuestra como el gobierno de Colombia, incapaz de respetar los acuerdos de paz y ponerle fin su eterno conflicto armado, fabrica supuestas vinculaciones entre el ELN y el gobierno de Venezuela para justificar una guerrahttps://t.co/4zbYCrM21p — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) June 14, 2019

According to the investigation, the government of Iván Duque links Caracas with the ELN as an excuse to propitiate a military intervention in the South American nation; as well as justify an increase in the budget of military aid from the United States to Colombia.

- Advertisement -

Last May, President Duque appointed his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, as a “promoter” and “financier” of the Colombian guerrilla group ELN and asked the international community to take a decision on it.

At that time, Arreaza said that the Colombian president was lying to distract public opinion, accusing President Maduro of financing the guerrilla National Liberation Army.

On May 8, Maduro ordered the Armed Forces of his country to take special measures on the border between Colombia and Venezuela, and asked to be alert to possible military escalation.

In addition, the Head of State denounced that from Colombia false positives are prepared, to justify the aggression against Venezuela.

The Venezuelan government has assured that these actions are part of the plans of the United States, in complicity with President Duque, to affect the Caribbean country.