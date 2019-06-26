Arrested for attempted rape of a minor, US Navy lieutenant is nominated for promotion

WASHINGTON DC – Although currently serving 10 years in federal prison, a US Navy lieutenant is on the list of people eligible for a higher position.

Lieutenant Michael Douglas McNeil was appointed as a potential head of department for surface combat by the US Navy Staff Command, even after being arrested for attempted sexual involvement with a deaf 12-year-old child.

When the Military Times reported to US Navy officials that McNeil was serving time in a Texas prison, they explained that information about his conviction had not been included in his file when the jury chose the names.

This occurred even after the American lieutenant pleaded guilty in December 2018 on charges of attempting to elicit sex with minors online and was convicted in March of this year. Sex with a minor in the United States typically falls under the category of ‘statutory rape’.

On Tuesday, US commander Krin Burzynski said by e-mail that the doomed officer “probably” would be removed from the list when the “records of all previously selected officers” were reviewed.

Understand the case

The crime committed by McNeil was discovered when he responded to an undercover detective’s announcement describing his “adopted niece,” suggesting they were “looking for family fun” in an online forum.

In addition to sending his sexually explicit photos, McNeil asked about the child’s sexual experience, asking for pictures of her and describing the eventual meeting with a 12-year-old deaf child as “my fantasy.”

Although McNeil’s sentence does not include immediate termination, he will be required to register as a sex offender and serve five years probation after his release in 2027.

Also, sexual harassment rates are higher on ships commissioned with the US Navy than on any other US military service sector or unit.

According to the research institute Rand Corporation, the Navy ships dominate as major hazard installations for sexual abuse between men and women throughout the army, reported the website Military.com on Friday. The federally funded research institution analyzed data for 2014 based on 170,000 personnel to reach the result.