Al-Nusra terrorists strike al-Suqaylabiyah in rocket attack

Gh.A.Hassoun

By Guest Author
Hama – SANA News –  Army units operating in northern Hama have responded to terrorist attacks on al-Suqaylabiyah city, destroyed rocket launch-pads and eliminated a number of terrorists in al- Latamina and Kafar Zeita in northern Hama.

A source at Hama Police Command told SANA reporter that the terrorist groups positioned  in the northern countryside attacked  the residential neighborhoods in al-Suqaylabiyah with rocket shells on Tuesday, causing material damage to citizens’ houses, shops, and to public property.

On Monday,  the terrorist groups fired eight rocket shells on al-Suqaylabiyah, causing damage to people’s homes, shops and to public property.

 

