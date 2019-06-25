Al-Nusra terrorists strike al-Suqaylabiyah in rocket attack

Hama – SANA News – Army units operating in northern Hama have responded to terrorist attacks on al-Suqaylabiyah city, destroyed rocket launch-pads and eliminated a number of terrorists in al- Latamina and Kafar Zeita in northern Hama.

A source at Hama Police Command told SANA reporter that the terrorist groups positioned in the northern countryside attacked the residential neighborhoods in al-Suqaylabiyah with rocket shells on Tuesday, causing material damage to citizens’ houses, shops, and to public property.

On Monday, the terrorist groups fired eight rocket shells on al-Suqaylabiyah, causing damage to people’s homes, shops and to public property.