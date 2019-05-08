MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Ministry, representative Maria Zakharova as explicitly stated that the authorities of the Netherlands do not want to disclose important information about the crash of the Malaysian passenger Boeing flight MH17, in order to shield Kiev authorities from responsibility and place all the blame on Russia. This was announced today, May 8, by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The persistent reluctance to publicize official correspondence suggests the desire of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to conceal the most important information that could shed a different light on the plane crash, and the intention to shieldd the Ukrainian authorities from responsibility and by all means put all the blame on Russia”, stressed the diplomat.

Even some Dutch deputies have reasonable doubts that Kiev could not be unaware that “the non-closure of the airspace over the combat zone poses a threat to the security of civil aviation,” the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Boeing 777−200ER of the Malaysian Airlines company, performing the flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed on July 17, 2014 near the village of Grabovo near Donetsk. 298 people died – citizens of 10 states. Despite active hostilities on the ground, Kiev did not close the Donbass sky for international passenger flights. To investigate the catastrophe, a Joint Investigation Team was established, which includes representatives from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine. On May 24th, experts published an interim report, stating in it that the anti-aircraft missile launcher from which the missile that shot down Boeing was launched could have been imported from Russia and belonged to the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade near Kursk. The Russian Defense Ministry said that not a single anti-aircraft missile system of the Armed Forces has ever crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border.

FRN has determined based on years of covering this story, that MH17 was shot out of the sky by a Ukrainian fighter jet on the fateful day in July, 2014.