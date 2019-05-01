Yemen National Salvation Government reveals new development plan

By Julia Kassem, Beirut-based freelance writer –

The Yemen National Salvation government recently released a state vision outlining a just and equal democracy, recognizing female empowerment, sustainability, and anti-corruption as top priorities.

The government, led by the Ansarullah movement commonly referred to as the “Houthis,” plans to set an agenda that outlines a forward strategy for Yemen and quickly rebound from the effects of a war that has costed Yemen $89 billion and sent the country back an estimated 21 years worth of development.

Among the movements ambitious goals include reducing unemployment under 10%, reducing inflation to under 5%, and competing in the global economy, aiming to achieve a real economic growth rate of 5% and rank among the top 100 economies globally.

The strategic plan outlines 175 goals regarding reconstruction and rebuilding the nation. In the next 10 years, the plan will aim to also reduce the poverty rate to under 20%, reduce the illiteracy rate and focus on ranking its Arab universities among the highest in the Arab world.

The vision’s main pillars include unified, independent and democratic state, a cohesive and conscious society that enjoys a “free and dignified life” and knowledge-based “balanced and sustainable human development.”

According to new figures released by a United Nations commissioned report, the war will claim over 233,000 deaths by the end of 2019. Of those include 85,000 children.

The 68-page report, titled Assessing the Impact of War on Development in Yemen, reveals that more Yemenis will die of the side effects of war, such as famine, disease, and a lack of clinics and medical care, rather than from fighting itself. While 102,000 lives will be claimed to fighting, over 131,000 Yemenis will die from effects related to the conflict between 2015 and 2019.

The Saudi-led and US-backed coalition began attacking Yemen in March 2015 in order to reinstall the government of ousted President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, and crush the government of the Ansarullah movement.

The original vision came under martyred ex-president Saleh al-Sammad with the slogan “One hand builds [Yemen] and the other protects.” In January, Yemen’s Minister of Public Works pushed to further and implement the plan. Since then, Mahdi al-Mashad replaced Sammad as the President of the Supreme Political Council. The plan already has taken steps towards implementation. An additional meeting was held Monday to approve the formation of a team to modernize the health sector, led and approved by the Ministry of Health in line with the National Salvation Government’s vision road map.

That same day, Ghazi Ahmed Ali, the Minister of Technical Education and Vocational Training, estimated costs of damage by the Saudi regime to technical education and vocational schools totaled 775,802,000 dollars.