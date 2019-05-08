When US and USSR allied to defeat the Nazis, the US made this film in honor of Russia’s struggle

The Battle of Russia, free on youtube, would be grand way to celebrate Victory Day. The Wikipedia entry for it lists other ways to access the movie. If you cannot join an Immortal Regiment, why not hold a watch party?

I’m watching it myself, and had a thought: “Most people don’t even know that this film exists! Well, we can DO something about that.” What to say about the film? Watch it. If you have already watched it, watch it again. A grand Victory Day ritual.

“We stayed a way from politics and made it a people’s battle. As a result, The Battle of Russia was one of the best episodes of the series and a true one.” — Frank Capra.

Though Dmitri Tiomkin is credited for the music, it was selections: The first half (it is in two parts) has themes from the then brand-new Leningrad Symphony of Dmitri Shostakovich.

- Advertisement -

Here, from the IMDB, is a viewer’s take on the film:

9 /10

Impressing American documentary of the Russian part of the war