WHAT?! Is the US Army eyeing Russian produced ammunition?

WASHINGTON DC – The United States intends to acquire non-standard ammunition of NATO, more specifically Russian productions, writes Defense Blog portal.

According to the Defense Blog website, the US Army Hiring Command (ACC) has issued a notice on the US government’s main contracting website asking suppliers to provide information on their ability to produce and supply ammunition commercial agreement with NATO.

The US is seeking to acquire special ammunition for assault rifles, pistols, precision rifles and Russian produced machine guns.

ACC intends to conduct market research to identify sources technically and financially capable of supplying various options for Special Ammunition and Weapon Systems (SAWS) and non-standard commercial ammunition with NATO worldwide for supply to the United States .

According to general specifications, the US Army seeks to purchase small-caliber ammunition for Makarov and Tokarev pistols, AK-47 assault rifles, PKM and YaKB / DshKM machine guns and SVD Dragunov precision rifles, all of which are Russian-produced weapons.

- Advertisement -

In addition, the publication mentions that the procurement process must be made in accordance with the F & OC provisions for the fiscal year period 2021-2026.

This comes as new images of a new paint pattern have been released with which the US F-16C fighter jet will be camouflaged to acquire the outward appearance of a Russian fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet.

The new paint scheme, inspired by Russian fighter jets, will allow pilots to obtain during simulation exercises the same vision they would have if they were involved in a real threat. It is not just about painting and colors: the markings and insignia of the Russian jet will also be replicated.

Coincidentally, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced, during a meeting with military leaders held on May 15, the incorporation of dozens of new fighters.

The president said that Russia’s Aerospace Force will need 76 new Su-57 fighters (the approximate number of airplanes that make up three regiments) and, for that reason, it can be assumed that there will be a split entirely formed by these planes.