WATCH OUT AMERICA: Russian Su-57 fighter will have high precision ‘smart bomb’

MOSCOW – The fifth-generation Russian fighter Su-57 will be equipped with the latest guided bomb, KAB-250, said the director of ammunition developer Igor Krylov.

According to Igor Krylov, the KAB-250 tests are in final stage, leaving only confirmation of some of its characteristics, reports the RT news agency.

“We hope that this will be accomplished soon. The new aerial bomb has already passed the full test cycle on the Su-34 front-line bomber and will be integrated into the Su-35 fighter weaponry. KAB-250 in the fuselage compartment of the last fifth-generation fighter, Su-57,” said Krylov.

He also took the opportunity to note that the development of the projectile has been completed and that the factories involved are preparing for mass manufacturing, which is scheduled for 2020.

The high-precision, high-explosion-powered, laser-guided aerial bomb is designed to defeat a variety of equipment, fortifications, shells, infrastructure elements, and other enemy objects. Through the laser system, the pump has a high impact precision.

It is worth noting that the first serial production of the Su-57 fighter will be in operation by the Russian Air Force in 2019, and the second in 2020.

The Russkoe Oruzhie portal, quoting Chinese media Mil.news.sina, reported that thanks to a new microwave photon radar, the hunt could “trash” US war material. The author emphasized that Russia has been carrying out the modernization of the Armed Forces in the last two decades.

“The idea of ​​the Russians is very clear: nuclear missiles protect the country against a large-scale invasion, while tactical armament, such as fighters and warships, ensures Russia’s victory in local conflicts,” the portal writes.

Nowadays, Russia is developing microwave photon technologies that are really a new stage in the development of conventional weapons.

“The distinctive feature of this type of radar is that it is compact, lightweight and has a large radius of operation. It can reflect the silhouette of the plane with a resolution several tens of times higher than that of a common radar,” the Chinese website says.

The size of the new radars is almost twice as large as those that exist now, which gives them a number of significant advantages.

As a result, Chinese analysts believe that strong protection against electronic interference can “completely trash the powerful North American interference.”

Currently the Russian Army is undergoing a phase of modernization. There are many new types of weaponry that have been put into service. Among the most recent examples is the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter.