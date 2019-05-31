U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles taxi the runway after landing at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, November 12, 2015. Six F-15Es are deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and counter-ISIL missions in Iraq and Syria. Picture taken November 12, 2015. REUTERS/USAF/Tech. Sgt. Taylor Worley/Handout via Reuters THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - RTS6UJ3

Washington ADMITS to killing more than 1,300 civilians in Syria and Iraq – figure likely much higher

WASHINGTON DC – US-led forces killed at least 1,300 civilians as a result of fighting terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq, the military said.

Joint Task Force Combined – Operation Inherent Resolution ( CJTF-OIR ) published on Friday the monthly assessment of casualties. According to the report, during the operation against the Daesh [ISIS], Syria and Iraq were killed 1,302 civilians.

“The Coalition conducted 34,502 strikes between August 2014 and the end of April 2019. During this period, based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 1,302 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the beginning of Operation Inherent Resolve. This report includes three credible reports that had not been previously reported in monthly CIVCAS releases,” the report says.

“In the month of April, CJTF-OIR carried over 122 open reports from previous months and received seven new reports. CJTF-OIR completed 18 civilian-casualty allegation assessment reports. Out of the 18 completed casualty allegation reports, three reports were determined to be credible and resulted in five unintentional civilian deaths. The remaining 15 reports were assessed to be non-credible. One hundred and eleven reports are still open, including three that had been previously closed but were reopened due to the availability of new information,” the report continues.

Last month, the coalition published comparable figures, according to which 1,291 people were killed unintentionally as a result of the operation against terrorist groups.

At the same time, the human rights organization Amnesty International has reported over 1,600 civilians killed by coalition forces from June to October 2017 as a result of the Raqqa offensive.

Based on the history of such reporting, it would stand to reason that the actual civilian death toll inflicted by the U.S is substantially higher.

The United States and its allies have been involved in the military operation against terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq since 2014. While the Iraqi government has approved the presence of foreign units, the Syrian authorities have not given permission for the coalition to carry out military activities in its territory, the UN Security Council did not authorize it either.