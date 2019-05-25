VIDEO – Stachelski REVEALS why capitalist Social Media won’t regulate itself

LAHORE, Pakistan – Meshal Malik’s engages in a stimulating conversation with social media expert and researcher, John Stachelski, from the Center for Syncretic Studies, in this Indus Special on social media regulation in the aftermath of terrorism.

In an op-ed written in The New York Times, one of Facebook’s co-founders has called for the social network to be broken up. Chris Hughes, who helped Mark Zuckerberg launch Facebook from his Harvard dorm 15 years ago, says that the Federal Trade Commission should reverse Facebook’s acquisition of WhatsApp and Instagram in order to create more competition in the social media and messaging markets, as said on The Verge.

Hughes makes the economic argument that Facebook has become a monopoly and that this has limited competition and held back innovation. It’s impossible for users to switch to an alternative social network because no serious competitors exist. Hughes says that no new social networks have been launched since 2011 and that 84 percent of spending on social media ads goes directly to Facebook. He cites the FTC’s breakup of AT&T in the 1980s as well as Whole Foods’ sale of Wild Oats in 2009 as a precedent for how this breakup could happenm the Verge article continued to explain.

However the discussion by Stachelski is stimulated by the Christchurch terror attacks.

Social media companies should no longer be left to monitor and remove harmful content themselves, but should be regulated by an independent body, recommends a new paper following the Christchurch terror attack, Stuff.NZ reported.

- Advertisement -

A report from the Helen Clark Foundation is calling on an independent regulatory body to be created to oversee the regulation of social media companies.

The report comes in the wake of the Christchurch terror attack, which was live-streamed on Facebook and re-uploaded millions of times across the internet.

The report’s co-author Katherine Errington told Newsroom that the consensus around regulating tech companies had shifted from not wanting to regulate at all, to making sure that the regulation was done well.

See how Stachelski adds to the debate.