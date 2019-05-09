VIDEO – Russian special forces open fire on ISIS in Syria

Russian special forces were filmed carrying out an attack against the Islamic State terrorist organization in what is said to be eastern Syria. The Russian special forces using ATGM, anti-tank guided missiles in the Syrian Desert

According to reports from Al Masdar, the Russian special forces attacked the Islamic State terrorists in the western desert of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

The Russian special forces have been entrenched with the Syrian Army for nearly two years at this front; they often provide support in an advisory role to the government troops.

While U.S. President Donald Trump declared victory against the terrorist group, they continue to carry out attacks against both the Syrian Army and Syrian Democratic Forces.

Meanwhile, two days ago, a Daesh (IS) attack on one of Russia’s main bases was foiled.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Syrian Reconciliation says its surface-to-air missile systems have managed to foil an attack by foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants against the country’s strategic Hmeimim airbase in Syria’s western coastal province of Latakia.

The center announced in a statement on Tuesday that militants positioned in the de-escalation zone of Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib launched 27 rockets at the military facility on May 6, but none of the projectiles truck the site as Pantsir-S1 and TOR-M1 systems intercepted and shown them down.

The development came less than a week after foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants, who hold positions near the towns of Qalaat al-Madiq and Bab al-Atika, sought to shell Hmeimim airbase.