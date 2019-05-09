Trending

EurasiaHeadline News

VIDEO – Putin’s Victory Day Speech – ”I am Dying but I Do Not Surrender!”

By Drago Victorien
0 1,299

MOSCOW – The 2019 Victory Day speech by President Vladimir Putin was as important as ever as it sent a message to the present-day states that consciously distort the events of the past. Putin reminded of the graffiti of the Brest Fortress defenders which still makes us gasp for air in its incredible oath and testament to us. As those soldiers fought until the very end, this oath was one of hope and defiance:

”I am dying but I do not surrender”

– a phrase that will now act as the title of yet another incredible, sensitive speech by Putin.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Drago Victorien 5 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Comments