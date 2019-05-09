Victory Day – “Immortal Regiment” parades through Russia and the Commonwealth countries

MOSCOW – In all regions of Russia today, May 9, is the march of the “Immortal regiment”, as a key and popular component of the Victory Day observations across the former USSR. Thousands of people go to solemn processions with portraits of their loved ones who served through the war, reports MIR 24.

The first in the columns were the inhabitants of Chukotka, there the march began at 11 am local time (02.00 Moscow time). About 4 thousand people marched through the streets of Anadyr.

In Khabarovsk, the Immortal Regiment gathered more than 50 thousand participants. The procession ended with the laying of flowers at the memorial on the Square of Glory.

In Magadan, the number of people wishing to honor the memory of the heroes of the war increased compared with last year. Residents from different settlements of Kolyma gathered here.

In Novosibirsk, the “Immortal Regiment” will be held on the main street of the city. The march will begin immediately at the end of the Victory Parade. It is expected that more than 250 thousand people will take part in the action this year.

In Krasnoyarsk, citizens will go with portraits of loved ones, made pillars for photographs for the public. The column will begin the march from the city center and complete the movement on Peace Square. There will be a festive concert.

For the first time in Russia, in the Urals, in Ugra, the Immortal Regiment will march. Six Yak fighters in Surgut will carry on the fuselage the traditional symbolism of the victory, as well as 12 portraits of the grandfathers and great-grandfathers of the pilots, who will be flying the planes.

In Barnaul, the march of the “Immortal Regiment” will end in the established tradition with the creation of the Wall of Memory. Everyone will be able to write their prayers to veterans on it.

In Nizhny Novgorod, participants in the solemn procession will carry portraits not only of the heroes of the front, but also of the workers of the rear.

In Saransk, the column will be accompanied by musicians who will perform military songs and marches.

In St. Petersburg, more than a million people are going to take part in the action. Like last year, at the front of the column will be retro-cars with veterans of the war.

In Moscow, the “Immortal Regiment” starts at 15:00, the procession will take place along the central streets of the capital.

“Immortal regiment” will be held in the cities of the Commonwealth. Thus, in Yerevan, they are preparing for the march for the fourth time; it starts at 13 o’clock local time (12.00) from the building of the Concert Hall, Aram Khachaturian . Processions will also be held in Gyumri, Vanadzor, Ijevan, Dilijan, Hrazdan, Kapan, Masis, Alaverdi. Veterans of the Great Patriotic War, representatives of the Republic’s Ministry of Defense, employees of diplomatic missions of the CIS countries in Armenia, clergy of the Armenian Apostolic Church, representatives of public organizations, leading companies operating in Armenia, political parties, students and schoolchildren will take part in the action.