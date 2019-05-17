Trending

VENEZUELA EMBASSY SCANDAL: Evo Morales criticizes Trump for violating international law

By Joaquin Flores
SUCRE – The president of Bolivia , Evo Morales, criticized  the president of the United States ( US ), Donald Trump on Thursday for violating international law, after the illegal arrival of police officers at the Embassy of Venezuela in Washington. The head of state indicated that the action of the US government was to support the people sent by the self-proclaimed opposition deputy Juan Guaidó.

Through his Twitter account, the head of state stressed that the action of the US government was committed to support the people sent by the self-proclaimed opposition deputy Juan Guaidó.

For its part, the Government of Venezuela has denounced that the action was carried out in a brutal manner to get the activists who were inside the diplomatic headquarters their authorization.

“The US has raided, has assaulted with command groups the precinct of the Embassy of Venezuela in Washington (…) a brutal action against international law and respect for embassies in the world,” the president said. Nicolás Maduro.

In addition, the Venezuelan government affirmed that they will take the complaint to the United Nations (UN) to reach the final instance for the violation of international law and the Vienna Convention of the United States.

Joaquin Flores 1531 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

