VENEZUELA EMBASSY SCANDAL: Evo Morales criticizes Trump for violating international law

SUCRE – The president of Bolivia , Evo Morales, criticized the president of the United States ( US ), Donald Trump on Thursday for violating international law, after the illegal arrival of police officers at the Embassy of Venezuela in Washington. The head of state indicated that the action of the US government was to support the people sent by the self-proclaimed opposition deputy Juan Guaidó.

For its part, the Government of Venezuela has denounced that the action was carried out in a brutal manner to get the activists who were inside the diplomatic headquarters their authorization.

Al apoyar a los enviados de Guaidó para que invadan la embajada de #Venezuela en #EEUU, Trump violó el derecho internacional. Bajo el amparo de la Convención de Viena, los legítimos representantes del Estado venezolano son los que designa el gobierno democráticamente electo. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) May 16, 2019

“The US has raided, has assaulted with command groups the precinct of the Embassy of Venezuela in Washington (…) a brutal action against international law and respect for embassies in the world,” the president said. Nicolás Maduro.

In addition, the Venezuelan government affirmed that they will take the complaint to the United Nations (UN) to reach the final instance for the violation of international law and the Vienna Convention of the United States.