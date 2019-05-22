US war planes cannot compete with POWERFUL Russian jets

In the next decade Russia will receive three air regiments equipped with Fifth Generation Su-57 fighters, almost 80 aircrafts. The decision to speed up production was taken at the meeting dedicated to the development of defense industry attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It was scheduled that by 2027 the Russian Air Force would receive 16 Su-57 fighters. However, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, during the defense industry development meeting in Sochi, announced that in the near future the Armed Forces would receive 76 aircraft equipped with modern means of attack while at the same time the infrastructure would be adapted to the fighters.

It is worth mentioning that, thanks to the reduction of production costs and optimization, the acquisition will not affect the budget. As a result of these measures, aircraft prices were reduced by 20%. According to the plan of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, the first Su-57 series will be supplied already this year.

Andrei Fomin, an analyst in the field of aeronautical material and editor-in-chief of Vzlet (Takeoff), believes that the large increase in Su-57 supplies is logical and timely.

“To create the next generation aircraft was spent a significant amount of financial means, so they must be bought in considerable volumes,” he said.

The analyst said that the plane will soon pass through the second phase of state tests, now it is necessary to prove the new attack systems and additional equipment, and opined that the 76 fighters will increase the combat power of the Russian Aerospace Force.

“It is likely that the financial capacity will allow them to buy precisely that number of fighters, but three regiments are an important force, especially given the combat capabilities of the next-generation aircraft,” he said.

In 2010 the Su-57 took off for the first time, tests and improvements are underway. The aircraft has already received the Izdelie 30 engine (Article 30), meaning the “second stage” engine, which has greatly increased the capabilities of the hunt. Now the plane is able to spend more time in the air and has a longer radius of action.

The fifth generation fighter is equipped with a new aviator rescue system, including the ejector seat and the anti-G suit. In addition, the on-board communication system tests are ending. The aircraft features high-speed information transfer technology and new networking systems.

Last year Su-57 went through combat tests in Syria. The military and developers conducted flights to verify their characteristics, capabilities of electronic equipment and weapons control systems in practice.

“The characteristics obtained prove that the airplane, in general, is effective and exceeds in a series of characteristics the fighters of the previous generation”, said Fomin and emphasized that “the current task is to start to operate the aircraft in the units. complex and long “.

The closest competitor to the Su-57 is the US F-22 Raptor, which was launched in series production ten years ago. During that time about 200 fighters were produced, of which 150 are in service in the US Air Force.

However, comparing the Su-57 with the F-22 Raptor, the US aircraft stands out for its price, it is one of the most expensive aircraft in the history of aeronautics. Each F-22 Raptor has a price of $150 million and an hour of flight costs $60 thousand. Therefore, the production program of the F-22 was canceled.

Analysts think the Su-57 outstrips the F-22 for its combat capabilities, in particular, the engine of the Russian airplane is more powerful, 36,000 kgf while the F-22 has 32,000 kgf. The Su-57 engine ensures vector buoyancy at all angles, so the hunt is able to change the direction and speed of the flight at any time.

Now experts often compare the Su-57 to the F-35, even though the two aircraft belong to different types. The Su-57 outperforms the F-35 in such features as maximum speed – 2,600 versus 1,931 kilometers per hour, the maximum duration of the flight – 5.8 versus 2.36 hours, the payload – 10 against 8.16 tonnes and the maximum takeoff weight – 35,480 against 31,751 tonnes.

Among the unique features of the Su-57 is the take-off and landing at short distances, supersonic flight without post-combustion and great maneuverability. The Su-57 has a price, according to some estimates, two and a half times smaller than the F-35.