US accuses Russia of violating nuclear test ban to divert attention from its own hypocrisy

MOSCOW – The United States is trying to divert attention from its destructive policy over the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) by accusing Russia of violating the nuclear test ban, the Russian Permanent Representative for Organizations Internationals in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said.

Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, the director of the US Defense Intelligence Agency, said on Wednesday that the United States believed Russia might not be complying with the moratorium on nuclear testing. During an arms control forum held at the Hudson Institute in Washington, the US official said Russia was secretly developing its nuclear potential.

“It looks more like a smokescreen and an attempt to divert attention from the destructive line of the United States toward CTBT,” Ulyanov said.

The Russian diplomat also stated that the US would be keeping its polygons ready for a possible resumption of nuclear tests.

Negotiated in the 1990s, the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) has broad global support, but must be ratified by eight more nuclear technology states – including Israel, Iran, Egypt and the United States – to come into force .

Russia ratified the treaty in 2000.

Earlier this year, CNN reported that US President Donald Trump was preparing a major nuclear deal with Russia and China.

Trump announced in February that his country would withdraw unilaterally from the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). The United States justified the ruling by claiming that Russia’s new 9M729 cruise missile allegedly violates the agreement.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently stated that the collapse of the INF treaty cast a shadow over the extension of the New Start Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

