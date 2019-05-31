Trending

Ukrainian Officer: I have Killed your Children and Will Kill MORE!

Texas Censored! Watch the video that YouTube PULLED from his channel in cynical abuse of TOS

By Joaquin Flores
Texas Censored! Watch a mirrored version of the video that YouTube PULLED from his channel in cynical abuse of TOS.

Watch the mirrored version of an excellent video produced by Russel ‘Texas’ Bonner Bentley last year, in which he gives meaningful commentary about a clip where a regular member of the Ukrainian Army brags about his misanthropic, murderous, ethnic cleansing war-crimes already committed, and brags about his desire to commit more.

In a cynical and twisted abuse of YouTube’s own Terms of Service, they pulled Texas’ critique of this video, on the grounds that it incited violence – even though he was critiquing and exposing it from the perspective of critical journalism.

The truth is that, as we have covered before, YouTube openly allows the actual Ukrainian Nazis of Azov (as does FaceBook) operate and promote their YouTube channels freely and openly, even though they are self-admitted Banderists.

Read More:You Tube – Google Hate Speech Hypocrisy Exposed: Ukrainian Nazis Using Same Black Sun Symbol As New Zealand Mosque Shooter Provided Completely Open Platform By You Tube

This is further evidence of the need for a break-up of the YouTube monopoly, and independent citizen oversight of such abuses of the public square.

Joaquin Flores1556 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

