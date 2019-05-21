Trump says China will not be a ‘superpower’ with him ‘in power’

WASHINGTON DC – The statement comes as the two countries have been trying to resolve their differences after last Trump’s decision last June to impose 25% tariffs on Chinese goods worth $50 billion, thus trying to resolve the trade deficit between the US and China.

Since then the two countries have gone through several rounds of new customs duties in their trade war.

In an interview with Fox News, US President Donald Trump said he was “very happy” about the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing, and that although China wants to be the world’s biggest superpower, it is “not going to happen with me.”

China’s economy is “not great” at the moment, Trump said. “Our economy has been fantastic. Because they were catching us, they were going to be bigger than us. If Hillary Clinton became president, China would have been a much bigger economy than us by the end of her term. And now it’s not even going to be close.”

When asked about the possible end of the trade war between the two countries, he said that “we are talking about billions of dollars. China is obviously not as well as we are,” adding that the Chinese economy “is not in great condition” at this time.

Trump posted a tweet last week that Beijing is dreaming that former US Vice President Joe Biden, or another Democrat candidate, would become president in 2020. In April, Joe Biden announced that he would attend presidential race for the Oval Office in 2020.

“China felt they were being beaten so badly in the recent negotiation that they may as well wait around for the next (US) election,” Trump claimed.

Earlier, the last round of negotiations between China and the US ended in the city of Washington without the parties having come to any solution. The White House, meanwhile, introduced new tariffs on Chinese goods valued at $200 billion. Beijing said it would retaliate against this decision.