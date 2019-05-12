TOTAL WAR: Iran shows it can destroy US Navy with a Single Missile

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his country is facing “total war” due to a series of economic and political sanctions on the part of the United States, something never seen in the last decades.

In a speech in Tehran on Saturday, Rouhani called for unity and cohesion in the country at a time of unprecedented pressure on Iran, according to PressTV. Rouhani said that US sanctions against Iran’s banking sector, international trade and oil exports are even stricter than those that the country suffered during the 8-year war with Iraq, which followed the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

“At the time of this war, we had no problems in the banking sector, the sale of oil, and the export and import, and the only ban imposed on us was the arms embargo,” he said.

“Ceding is not consistent with our culture and religion and people will not accept it, so we will not accept submission and try to find a solution,” added Rouhani.

Washington’s efforts to put pressure on Iran have prompted Tehran to partially reduce its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal and vowed not to back down from the United States.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday that Iran is a threat to US interests because supposedly spreads chaos in the Middle East and the US goal is to rectify that. The administration of US President Donald Trump claimed that the move came in response to intelligence data indicating a growing threat from Iran and its allies.

This comes as the Pentagon confirmed that an airborne group, led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, arrived in the US Fifth Fleet’s operations area in the Middle East with John Bolton leaving a “clear message” for Iran not to attack the interests of the USA in the region.

Ayatollah Yousef Tabatabai-Nejad, a high-ranking Iranian cleric, denied the deployment of the North American group in the Middle East, suggesting that the fleet could easily be destroyed in an eventual war.

“Their billion-dollar fleet can easily be destroyed with a single missile,” Tabatabai-Nejad, according to Reuters , quoted local media as saying.

Tehran has demonstrated this in previous war-games, showing that the era of the U.S doctrines on Naval supremacy have come to an end.