TO THE MOON – Russia will create a lunar vehicle under the federal super-heavy rocket program

MOSCOW – The development of the Russian interplanetary probe Luna-29, which will carry a lunar heavy class vehicle to the moon, will be carried out within the framework of the federal super-heavy rocket program, a source in the space sector said.

As previously reported, the launch of the Luna-29 probe is scheduled for the year 2028.

“Luna-29 financing will be carried out within the framework of the federal super-heavy rocket program, and not within the framework of the federal space program,” the source said.

He commented that the Luna-29 probe with the lunar vehicle weighing 1.3 tons would be launched from the Vostochni spacecraft aboard the Angara-A5V carrier rocket.

The Russian space corporation Roscosmos has not yet commented on it.

Between 1970 and 1973 Soviet probes Luna-17 and Luna-21 took robotic vehicles to the Earth’s natural satellite.

The decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the development of the super-heavy rocket was signed in early 2018.

The first launch is scheduled for the year 2028; the rocket launching platform will be built at the Vostochni cosmodrome, located in Siberia.

Meanwhile, the Lavochkin Association, part of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, began developing the Luna-28 automatic interplanetary probe, which will bring samples of frozen lunar soil to Earth, Sputnik told a space sector source Russian.

The head researcher of the Institute of Space Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Lev Zelioni, had announced last January that the launch of Luna-28 is planned for 2027.

“The development of the Luna-28 station is included in the Russian Federal Space Program for the years 2016 to 2025, at the moment it is in the pre-project phase, which precedes the conceptual design,” the source said.

He indicated that it is planned to launch the interplanetary probe from the Vostochni spacecraft aboard an Angará-A5 carrier rocket, equipped with a DM-03 accelerator block.

Between 1970 and 1976, the Soviet space probes Luna-16, Luna-20 and Luna-24 managed to bring samples of lunar soil to Earth.