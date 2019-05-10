Trending

TO THE MOON – Russia will create a lunar vehicle under the federal super-heavy rocket program

By Paul Antonopoulos
MOSCOW – The development of the Russian interplanetary probe Luna-29, which will carry a lunar heavy class vehicle to the moon, will be carried out within the framework of the federal super-heavy rocket program, a source in the space sector said.

As previously reported, the launch of the Luna-29 probe is scheduled for the year 2028.

“Luna-29 financing will be carried out within the framework of the federal super-heavy rocket program, and not within the framework of the federal space program,” the source said.

He commented that the Luna-29 probe with the lunar vehicle weighing 1.3 tons would be launched from the Vostochni spacecraft aboard the Angara-A5V carrier rocket.

The Russian space corporation Roscosmos has not yet commented on it.

Between 1970 and 1973 Soviet probes Luna-17 and Luna-21 took robotic vehicles to the Earth’s natural satellite.

The decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the development of the super-heavy rocket was signed in early 2018.

The first launch is scheduled for the year 2028; the rocket launching platform will be built at the Vostochni cosmodrome, located in Siberia.

Meanwhile, the Lavochkin Association, part of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, began developing the Luna-28 automatic interplanetary probe, which will bring samples of frozen lunar soil to Earth, Sputnik told a space sector source Russian.

The head researcher of the Institute of Space Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Lev Zelioni, had announced last January that the launch of Luna-28 is planned for 2027.

“The development of the Luna-28 station is included in the Russian Federal Space Program for the years 2016 to 2025, at the moment it is in the pre-project phase, which precedes the conceptual design,” the source said.

He indicated that it is planned to launch the interplanetary probe from the Vostochni spacecraft aboard an Angará-A5 carrier rocket, equipped with a DM-03 accelerator block.

Between 1970 and 1976, the Soviet space probes Luna-16, Luna-20 and Luna-24 managed to bring samples of lunar soil to Earth.

Paul Antonopoulos

Paul Antonopoulos is a Research Fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies. He has an MA in International Relations and is interested in Great Power Rivalry as well as the International Relations and Political Economy of the Middle East and Latin America.

