THE ORIGINS OF THE DEEP STATE IN NORTH AMERICA PART II

Last week, Fort Russ and the Center for Syncretic Studies featured part one an in-depth expose “Origins of the Deep State In North American” under the title “The Round Table Movement Arises (1864-1945).

Part one of our story focused upon the creation of these institutions and their methods of penetrating their networks throughout influential institutions of Canada from 1865 to 1943, and the evolution of the Round Table into the Royal Institute for International Affairs (RIIA) in 1919. American branches were created in 1920 with the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and Institute of Pacific Relations, while a Canadian branch was established in 1928 with the Canadian Institute for International Affairs (now renamed the Canadian International Council whose current president has played a key role in the attempted coup in Venezuela).

- Advertisement -

Key Canadian patriots resistant to the Round Table’s plans for global governance during the 1920s-1940s were also introduced in the form of “Laurier Liberals” O.D. Skelton and Ernest Lapointe, both of whom aided in influencing the highly malleable Prime Minister William Mackenzie King towards the Canadian nationalist cause, greater cooperation with American Patriots such as Franklin Roosevelt and away from the RIIA’s plans for world government under the League of Nations. With the mysterious deaths of Skelton and Lapointe in 1941, all such resistance melted away and Canadian foreign policy become fully infected by Rhodes Trust/ Fabian agents of the CIIA.

This second segment will address the important 1945-1972 destruction of humanist potential leading up to the reforms implemented by Round Table-assets Lester B. Pearson and Pierre Elliot Trudeau in their role in advancing Lord Alfred Milner’s program for a new synthetic nationalism and Malthusian revival for global de-population. Understanding this story is vital if one wishes to fully comprehend the bizarre role of Canada in today’s geopolitical environment and the roots of the Malthusian Green New Deal being advanced by Canada’s current leading Rhodes Scholar Chrystia Freeland today.

Click here for Part II of the Origins of the Deep State in North America: Milner’s Perversion Takes Over Canada (1945-1972)

Tune in next week for Part III of the Origins of the Deep State: What is the Fabian Society and to what End was it Created?