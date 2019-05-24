The FRN Daily News Brief 2019-05-24

This Daily FRN News Brief is a summary of 8, articles about Headline-News, Israel, Mena, Syria, Eurasia, Libya, Turkey, Russia, Latin-America, Venezuela, Opinions, Isis, Brussels, Eu, Politics.

Tags in this brief: Flores, Israel, Syria, Zionist, GNA, Haftar, Libya, LNA, Muslim Brotherhood, Turkey, Weapons, Moon, Russia, Venezuela, Trade, 4GW, Fake News, France, Italy, Damascus, Finas Samuri, HTS, Idlib, Kurds, Occupation, Elections, EU Parliament, Skepticism.

Let us know in the comments if there is anything you miss coverage on!

Table of Contents

Published 2019-05-24 16:16:23 by Paul Antonopoulos in Headline-News, Israel, Mena, Syria

BELGRADE – Watch Joaquin Flores, Director of the Center for Syncretic Studies and Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, destroy a crypto-Zionist apologist who tried to claim that Israel preferred Assad and a ‘reset’ back to the pre-2011 scenario. The only truth that Israel prefers a ‘reset’ of ‘some’ sort is because they lost their gambit in their backing of Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and Salafism in Syria. But they NEVER preferred Assad over what they thought was the alternative. Flores recounts accurately the historical record – proof as given by Zionist media outlet, Haaretz. In January 2016, Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon… Continue ->

Tags: Flores, Israel, Syria, Zionist

Published 2019-05-24 15:42:21 by Guest Author in Eurasia, Headline-News, Libya, Mena, Turkey

By Finas Samuri – This article discloses the ways Turkey uses to supply military hardware and arms to the Government of National Unity, bypassing the UN resolutions. While the offensive of the Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Field Marshal Halifa Haftar in Tripoli against the armed groups controlled by the Government of National Unity (PNU) is well underway, more and more international and regional players intervene in the Libyan crisis. Initially, the intervention would seem to be aimed at exerting political pressure on the warring parties to stop the hostilities and then grew into open military support,… Continue ->

Tags: GNA, Haftar, Libya, LNA, Muslim Brotherhood, Turkey, Weapons

Published 2019-05-24 14:38:03 by Paul Antonopoulos in Eurasia, Headline-News, Russia

MOSCOW – The manned flight to the Moon with the landing of Russian cosmonauts is planned for 2030, said the director general of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitri Rogozin. “The [cosmonauts] landing on the moon is scheduled for 2030,” Rogozin said during a presentation at Moscow University (MGU). He added that in 2029 the moon would be orbited by space devices, and by 2030, modules would be deployed on the lunar surface where the cosmonauts would work. Rogozin also commented that a Russian spacecraft will fly to the moon between 2026 and 2028, unmanned. “Between 2026 and 2028, the… Continue ->

Tags: Moon, Russia

Published 2019-05-24 14:00:10 by Paul Antonopoulos in Eurasia, Headline-News, Latin-America, Russia, Venezuela

- Advertisement -

MOSCOW – The US continues to carry out its provocations against Venezuela and at the same time launch absurd accusations against Moscow, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. “The statements about the alleged Russian responsibility in the situation in Venezuela are absurd,” the spokeswoman said. Zakharova added that “while all countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as most states in other regions, are clearly opposed to military intervention in Venezuela, the US military continues its open provocation.” The diplomatic spokeswoman also said that negotiations with the US Southern Command on the initiative… Continue ->

Tags: Russia, Venezuela

Published 2019-05-24 13:28:19 by Paul Antonopoulos in Eurasia, Headline-News, Latin-America, Russia, Venezuela

MOSCOW – Russia and Venezuela have signed veterinary certificates that define the conditions for the supply of beef, pork and chicken meat from various regions of Russia. Following the visit of a Venezuelan delegation, the companies inspected may carry out the supply of their products after eliminating the mentioned observations. According to the Russian Federal Office of Veterinary and Phytosanitary Inspection, on May 22, a Venezuelan delegation learned about the Russian system for the safety of animal products. Vilmer Alcaçar, Venezuelan deputy minister of agriculture and national director for animal health issues, noted the high level of organization of the… Continue ->

Tags: Russia, Trade, Venezuela

Published 2019-05-24 13:27:23 by Joaquin Flores in Eurasia, Headline-News, Libya, Mena, Opinions, Russia

Russia appears to be involved in a multi-pronged doublespeak campaign to run at least two different information war streams. In one stream, there is a strong pro-LNA and pro-Haftar thread, which underscores divisions between, for example Moscow and Paris backing Haftar’s LNA and Ankara and Rome backing the GNA. In another stream, the thread runs closer to international norms, and tries to stay in line with the UN’s recognition of the GNA government based in Tripoli. This much is only to be expected, as officially the Russian Federation is not in the ‘Venezuelan’ (i.e. American) business of openly declaring new… Continue ->

Tags: 4GW, Fake News, France, GNA, Haftar, Italy, Libya, LNA, Muslim Brotherhood, Russia

Published 2019-05-24 06:30:42 by Joaquin Flores in Eurasia, Headline-News, Isis, Mena, Opinions, Syria, Turkey

The Turkish troops constantly harass the locals, and the only way to return peace and stability is to transfer the land under control of the Syrian government. In mid-January 2018, the Turkish General Staff announced the beginning of Olive Branch Operation. The goal was to oust the Kurds from the outskirts of Afrin, as well as to create a buffer zone along the Syrian-Turkish border. These steps were sharply criticized by the world community, but Ankara hastened to declare that the presence of its troops in Syria was temporary. Erdogan promised to return these territories to Syrians. Indeed, the fighting… Continue ->

Tags: Damascus, Finas Samuri, HTS, Idlib, Kurds, Occupation, Syria, Turkey

Published 2019-05-24 00:01:13 by Guest Author in Brussels, Eu, Eurasia, Headline-News, Opinions, Politics

By Alexekin Rockowia – The elections for the European Parliament will be set between two fundamentally different views. Liberal politicians have turned it into a campaign against extremism in the form of nationalism, just like Hillary did in her notorious speech about the “deplorable” – a frivolous slur that backfired and antagonized a great deal of voters. Now a similar language is being used in Europe: it is either us or them. In this effort to vilify their opponents, the liberals do nothing but endlessly reiterate cheap slogans and vague talk about “human rights” and “democracy”. But the truth is that they… Continue ->

Tags: Elections, EU Parliament, Skepticism

Thank you for following our news coverage!

/ The Fort Russ News Team