The FRN Daily News Brief 2019-05-08

This Daily FRN News Brief is a summary of 15, articles about Anglo-5, Crimea, Eurasia, Headline-News, Russia, United-States, China, Iran, Israel, Mena, Ukraine, Donbass, Netherlands, Eu, Nato, Latin-America, Venezuela, Palestine, Politics, Albania, Bangladesh, Belarus.

Tags in this brief: Crimea, Russia, Spy, US, China, Currency, Economics, Trade War, Trump, Twitter, USA, Iran, Israel, JCPOA, Netanyahu, Nuclear Deal, Jovanovich, Lutsenko, Prosecutor, Ukraine, Anti-Corruption, FAS, FSB, Oligarchs, Oligarchy, Putin, Donbass, Donetsk, DPR, MH-17, MH17, Netherlands, Terrorism, Zakharova, War, Eu, NATO, Coup, Maduro, Venezuela, Citizenship, Passports, Al Nahla, Al-Nakhaleh, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Energy, Imperialism, Rouhani, Suspension, Zarif, Figuera, Guaido, Lopez, Pence, SEBIN, Campaign, Electoral, FBI, Spying, US Senate, Wray, Analysis, Belt And Road, Geopolitics, New Silk Road, Polar Silk Road, Yakunin.

Let us know in the comments if there is anything you miss coverage on!

Table of Contents

Published 2019-05-08 23:10:54 by Paul Antonopoulos in Anglo-5, Crimea, Eurasia, Headline-News, Russia, United-States

MOSCOW – On May 7, an American strategic drone was spotted flying over the Crimean coast. A Russian military expert indicated what are the two main objectives that the US pursue when developing this activity. According to the PlaneRadar portal, the UAV RQ-4B-40 Global Hawk conducted a reconnaissance mission near the demarcation line at Donbass and along part of the Russian Black Sea coast (Crimea). The director of the National Security Social Issues Analytical Center and retired colonel Aleksandr Zhilin has revealed exactly what makes the US military continue reconnaissance flights near Russia’s borders. “The actions of the American side… Continue ->

Tags: Crimea, Russia, Spy, US

Published 2019-05-08 20:08:08 by Joaquin Flores in Anglo-5, China, Eurasia, United-States

WASHINGTON – May 8, 2019 – In a major development in the U.S-China trade war which previously showed signs of coming to an end, Washington received a draft trade agreement from Beijing in which the Chinese government has rejected almost all tentative agreements previously reached during the negotiations between the states. It appears that the breaking point for China were accusations from the American side that China was engaged in an open policy of stealing intellectual property and trade secrets, as well as currency manipulation. According to Reuters, referring to sources in the US government, each of the seven chapters… Continue ->

Tags: China, Currency, Economics, Trade War, Trump, Twitter, USA

Published 2019-05-08 19:27:49 by Joaquin Flores in Headline-News, Iran, Israel, Mena, United-States

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons, in a somewhat odd statement today, May 8th. Thus, the head of the theocratic self-described Jewish state responded to the decision announced earlier on Wednesday by the Iranian leadership, that it would be ceasing elements of its the implementation of provisions of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA). But Iran held onto its end of the implementation of the agreement which limits its own nuclear enrichment, even after the US cancelled its end of it exactly one year ago today. At the time, Netanyahu… Continue ->

Tags: Iran, Israel, JCPOA, Netanyahu, Nuclear Deal, Trump, USA

Published 2019-05-08 19:13:30 by Tom Winter in Eurasia, Headline-News, Ukraine, United-States

Democratic Representatives in the US Congress Steny Hoyer and Eliot Engel support our ambassador to Ukraine, insisting that she remain in her post. The Trump administration has recalled her. Is she being recalled because she speaks ill of Trump, or because word got out that she gave Ukraine’s prosecutor a list of important people that she forbids him to prosecute? We must ask how many countries are there where the US Ambassador tells them whom they mustn’t prosecute? And are there any journalists on the Do Not Prosecute list? Ha! Ukraine’s prosecutor general Yuri Lutsenko has ratted out our ambassador… Continue ->

Tags: Jovanovich, Lutsenko, Prosecutor, Ukraine

Published 2019-05-08 18:57:11 by Joaquin Flores in Eurasia, Headline-News, Russia

MOSCOW – May 8, 2019 @ 18:57 – Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) to increase control and report to the President and Prime Minister on public procurement of machinery and equipment in the implementation of national projects. The head of state noted that one of the systemic tasks of national projects is the formation of demand for domestic industrial and high-tech products. The president called for “giving our enterprises, large, medium and small a unique opportunity to gain a foothold in the domestic market,” and in the future the manufacturer will be able to export it…. Continue ->

Tags: Anti-Corruption, FAS, FSB, Oligarchs, Oligarchy, Putin

Published 2019-05-08 18:30:05 by Joaquin Flores in Donbass, Eurasia, Headline-News, Netherlands, Russia, Ukraine

MOSCOW – May 8, 2019 @ 18:30 – Russian Foreign Ministry, representative Maria Zakharova as explicitly stated that the authorities of the Netherlands do not want to disclose important information about the crash of the Malaysian passenger Boeing flight MH17, in order to shield Kiev authorities from responsibility and place all the blame on Russia. This was announced today, May 8, by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry. “The persistent reluctance to publicize official correspondence suggests the desire of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to conceal the most important information that could shed a different light on the… Continue ->

Tags: Donbass, Donetsk, DPR, MH-17, MH17, Netherlands, Terrorism, Zakharova

Published 2019-05-08 17:35:56 by Paul Antonopoulos in Anglo-5, Eurasia, Headline-News, Iran, Mena, Russia, United-States

MOSCOW – A senior Russian MP has warned of an escalation in the US conflict with Iran after Washington announced that it is sending a group of aircraft carriers and a bombing task force to the Middle East to send a clear message to Tehran. “We cannot be idle, we must raise the alarm and take a stand against this behavior of Washington in all international organizations, especially in the BRICS,” said Leonid Slutsky, after the naval force detachment was announced by the US national security adviser, John Bolton. Although Bolton insists that the United States is not seeking a… Continue ->

Tags: Iran, Russia, US, War

Published 2019-05-08 16:24:17 by Paul Antonopoulos in Eu, Eurasia, Headline-News, Nato, Ukraine

KIEV – Ukraine’s intention to join the European Union (EU) has no alternative, said Ukraine’s President-elect Vladimir Zelensky following a meeting with European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Commissioner Johannes Hahn. “Our European election is unquestionable, and I, as guarantor of the constitution, will defend the path chosen by the Ukrainians in the elections,” Zelensky told his press service. The same statement revealed that the conflict in the Donbass was addressed during the meeting. “Our goal is for a ceasefire,” Zelensky added. However, EU representatives as well as leading EU member states such as France and Germany, have been unanimous… Continue ->

Tags: Eu, NATO, Ukraine

Published 2019-05-08 15:31:21 by Paul Antonopoulos in Headline-News, Latin-America, Venezuela

CARACAS – May 8, 2019 @ 15:31 – The Venezuelan Supreme Court has opened a criminal case against seven opposition politicians for treason and incitement to rebellion, the court said in a statement. The Supreme Court said in a statement that politicians Henry Ramos Allup, Luis Florido, Marianela Magallanes, Jose Simón Calzadilla, Américo De Grazia, Richard Blanco and Andrés Velázquez were indicted by the attorney general for alleged crimes of “treason, conspiracy, instigation of insurrection, military rebellion, conspiracy to commit a crime, usurpation of functions and public incitement to disobedience.” Some of the accused politicians were alongside opposition leader Juan… Continue ->

Tags: Coup, Maduro, Venezuela

Published 2019-05-08 15:07:59 by Paul Antonopoulos in Donbass, Eurasia, Headline-News, Russia, Ukraine

MOSCOW – Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov explained that Russia will continue to hand Russian citizenship to residents of Donbass who apply, and the fact that Ukraine views these as illegitimate documents will not change anything. Ukrainian Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman announced that his cabinet plans to take a decision that will qualify Russian citizenship requested by residents of Donbass as illegitimate. Notable, however, is the inability of any state to consider the citizenship and citizens of another country as null and void. “What reaction can they have?” The Kremlin will continue issuing citizenship to residents who request them in accordance… Continue ->

Tags: Citizenship, Donbass, Passports, Russia, Ukraine

Published 2019-05-08 14:30:55 by Joaquin Flores in Headline-News, Israel, Mena, Palestine

GAZA, Palestine – The Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, Ziad al Nahla, says that he believes that Israel will launch its next war in the summer. In a televised interview with the Al Mayadeen TV channel, al Nahla warned that attempts to disarm Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip will not work. “The efforts underway to contain the Gaza Strip, disarm the resistance […] will not succeed, we will wage war with diligence and preparation,” continued the secretary-general of Islamic Jihad. He also said that the decision to stop the rocket fire against Israeli… Continue ->

Tags: Al Nahla, Al-Nakhaleh, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Netanyahu, Trump

Published 2019-05-08 13:43:00 by Joaquin Flores in Eu, Headline-News, Iran, Mena, United-States

TEHRAN – In a major shift which could very well signal the return of a conservative Iranian government, Rouhani announced the suspension of certain parts of the nuclear agreement, in a measured and mirrored response to the U.S having suspended its parts for the past year. He then called on Europe to comply with its agreements with Tehran and warned that his country could suspend other points of the 2015 nuclear agreement. Iran announced on Wednesday that it will suspend some of its commitments assumed in the nuclear agreement signed between Tehran and the G5 + 1 formed initially by… Continue ->

Tags: Energy, Eu, Imperialism, Iran, JCPOA, Rouhani, Suspension, USA, Zarif

Published 2019-05-08 13:12:06 by Joaquin Flores in Anglo-5, Headline-News, Latin-America, Politics, United-States, Venezuela

WASHINGTON – U.S Vice President Michael Pence said yesterday, May 7th, that the White House is lifting sanctions against the now disgraced, former head of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (SEBIN), General Manuel Christopher Figuera, fired by Maduro following his support for the failed coup of April 30th. This decision by the U.S administration was made after the former head of the Venezuelan special services supported the “uprising in support of the interim president” of the South American country Juan Guaido , according to the The New York Times . Speaking at the US State Department, Vice President Pence expressed his hope that… Continue ->

Tags: Coup, Figuera, Guaido, Lopez, Maduro, Pence, SEBIN, Venezuela

Published 2019-05-08 12:55:38 by Joaquin Flores in Anglo-5, Headline-News, United-States

WASHINGTON – In May 7th hearings to the US Senate regarding the FBI ‘observation’ which was conducted on now U.S President Trump, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States, Christopher Wray, tacitly admitted that the agency spied on Trump. Under questioning, Wray appeared to equivocate, and said that “spying” is an inappropriate term when it comes to court-authorized observation, reports the Associated Press. He did not clarify why such a term would be inappropriate. Spying is a common term used legitimately to describe intelligence gathering and investigations, i.e. ‘observations’, of a given target, the subject… Continue ->

Tags: Campaign, Electoral, FBI, Spying, Trump, US Senate, Wray

Published 2019-05-08 00:08:11 by Matthew Ehret in Albania, Bangladesh, Belarus, China, Eurasia, Headline-News, Nato, Politics, Russia

On April 27, 2019 Vladimir Putin announced the extension of China’s maritime Silk Road into the Arctic when he said: “We give major attention to the development of the Northern Sea Route [and] consider the possibility to connect it to the Chinese Maritime Silk Road.” This policy comes in the wake of two summits which herald a new paradigm for mankind: 1) the April 9-10 Arctic Summit in St. Petersberg and 2) the April 25-27 Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. The Arctic Summit featured the 1st China-Russia Arctic Science Agreement establishing the China-Russia Arctic Research Center as a component… Continue ->

Tags: Analysis, Belt And Road, China, Geopolitics, NATO, New Silk Road, Polar Silk Road, Putin, Yakunin

Thank you for following our news coverage!

/ The Fort Russ News Team