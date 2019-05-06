The FRN Daily News Brief 2019-05-06

This Daily FRN News Brief is a summary of 9, articles about Anglo-5, Headline-News, Latin-America, United-States, Venezuela, Eurasia, Russia, Donbass, Ukraine, Defense, Iran, Mena, News, Syria, Nato, Opinions.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – May 6, 2019 – A recent publication by The Hill newspaper claims that the events in Venezuela were a challenge for the administration of US President Donald Trump. According to the article, the US leader and his National Security adviser, John Bolton, developed a tense relationship due to divergences of opinion about a possible military intervention in Venezuela. The author cites the example in which Trump claimed that US influence on the formation of foreign state institutions ended, calling for the end of the war in Afghanistan and the withdrawal of troops from Syria. In contrast, Bolton… Continue ->

MOSCOW – Russian private company Kosmokurs has begun the first space rocket tests, company director General Pavel Pushkin said. The company is developing flights to space tourism. “We started a resistance test of the motor wall samples, they were manufactured and sent to a laboratory,” Pushkin said. Kosmokurs has been granted a license to carry out its space projects by Russian state-owned company Roscosmos in 2017. The private company will offer tourists a 15-minute flight to groups of six. Tourists will be able to stay in zero gravity for five to six minutes, moving freely inside a cabin. According to… Continue ->

MOSCOW – The proposal of the Ukrainian politician Semion Semenchenko to “depopulate Donbas” is a manifestation of Nazism, Ruslan Balbek said the State Duma (Lower Chamber of the Russian Parliament in Moscow). Semenchenko, deputy of the Supreme Rada (Ukrainian Legislative), in an interview with YouTube’s Politeka channel urged the Ukrainian authorities to “depopulate Donbass” of its Russian-speaking population. “Semenchenko’s brilliant idea is an interpretation of the works of an individual who was called Führer 80 years ago… It is also the result of the Maidanization of the Ukraine, it is an undisguised Nazism that does not pay attention to the… Continue ->

CARACAS – Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Caracas is ready for any developments, even if Washington decides to invade the Bolivarian country militarily. “We are ready for any scenario,” the Venezuelan Foreign Minister told a news conference at the Venezuelan embassy in Moscow on Monday, answering the question about the threat of US use of force. “If [the United States] opts for military means, we have an armed force, a people, a national militia, that would be able to not only resist and fight the battle, but even to defeat any army, however powerful it may be in the… Continue ->

Svetlana Malekina in AntiFaschist Kiev police chief promises to fight against St. George ribbons and the banners of Victory on May 9 Ukrainian police are already preparing to spoil the Victory Day, which Vyatrovich* has not yet been able to cancel. They promise to remove Soviet symbolism on May 9 on Victory Day during the passage of the Immortal Regiment and the Peace March. Indignant Kievans comment on the news: “The police simply have no other work. They have overcome crime, so only the ribbons, flags, hammer and sickle, and red banners of military units of the Great Patriotic War… Continue ->

MOSCOW – The innovative S-500 Prometei air defense system is undergoing final testing. Soon, the advanced Russian weapon will enter into service of the country’s Armed Forces. Russian experts reveal one of the unprecedented capabilities of this system. According to military expert Konstantin Sivkov, the S-500 Prometei system has already confirmed its ability to reach space. “This system will significantly outperform the S-400 by its reach, it will be able to destroy ballistic missiles not only within the S-400’s operational range, but also in medium and short range,” Sivkov told Russian news channel Zvezda. The S-500 system has confirmed its… Continue ->

WASHINGTON – The Trump regime has sent the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to the shores of Iran, saying that in the event of Iran’s encroachment on US interests, force will be used. The presidential national security adviser John Bolton was quoted in a statement published on the White House website on May 5th as saying: “In response to a series of growing warning signs and warnings, the United States is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and a task force of bombers in the US Central Command region to send a clear and unmistakable signal… Continue ->

SYRIA – Units of the Syrian Arab Army have fully mobilized and taken the offensive across three theatres in Syria. What began as a retaliation to the frequent breaches and attacks by terrorists on safe areas in the countryside of Hama and Idlib, developed by this morning into an intensive operation against their positions and supply routes in Idlib southern countryside and Hama northern countryside. A SANA reporter in Hama’s northern countryside said that army units retaliated to attacks by al-Nusra Front terrorists and the groups affiliated to it on the safe areas through conducting concentrated bombardments on their gatherings… Continue ->

By clarityofsignal This post will show clearly that You Tube Hate Speech guidelines are selectively and hypocritically being used to silence western voices that speak out against US wars and imperialism while violent proxy groups operating in collusion with NATO and the Atlantic Council are being provided a completely free pass to disseminate their violent hateful propaganda. It will also provide information revealing that the Ukrainian Azov Regiment has been bombing and killing civilians in the breakaway regions of East Ukraine for the past 5 years. The methodology employed for exposing this Google/You Tube hypocrisy is quite simple. I will… Continue ->

