The FRN Daily News Brief 2019-05-05

Published 2019-05-05 20:07:35 by Paul Antonopoulos in Anglo-5, Eurasia, Headline-News, Iran, Mena, Russia, United-States

MOSCOW – Russia will continue its cooperation in the field of nuclear energy with Iran, despite threats of US sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday. On Friday, the US warned it could impose sanctions on anyone providing assistance to expand the Iranian nuclear plant in Bushehr. Russia and Iran signed a treaty to build the second and third reactor of the plant. “No threat of further sanctions will impede our legitimate mutually beneficial cooperation with Iran,” Ryabkov said. The diplomat added that Russia, like Iran, had “great experience” in living under US sanctions. “We will accept… Continue ->

Published 2019-05-05 18:41:25 by Joaquin Flores in Headline-News, Israel, Mena, Palestine

TEL AVIV – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a continuation of attacks on what he terms Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. He said this, opening the weekly government meeting on May 5th. “We also ordered the reinforcement of infantry, tank and artillery units on the border with the sector. Hamas pays a high price not only for its actions, but also for the actions of Islamic Jihad, ” Netanyahu said, Newsru.co.il reports. The prime minister urged citizens to comply with all orders of the security forces. “I ask the citizens of Israel to strictly comply with the instructions of… Continue ->

Published 2019-05-05 17:30:36 by Paul Antonopoulos in Defense, Eurasia, Headline-News, Russia

MOSCOW – May 5, 2019 – The Russian radio-electronic fighting system Palantin will be on display for the first time on May 9th, when Victory Day is celebrated in Russia. The radioelectronic fighting unit, however, will not participate in the main parade in the country, held at the Red Square in Moscow. The team will be present at the Victory festivities in the Russian city of Voronezh, located about 500 kilometers south of the capital. Currently, there are only two Palantin units in service, one in the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces and the other in a… Continue ->

Published 2019-05-05 16:24:40 by Joaquin Flores in Color-Revolution, Headline-News, Latin-America, Propaganda, Venezuela

UPDATE: Guaido’s whereabouts still unknown as of 8pm GMT+2 CARACAS – May 5, 2019 – According to Juan Guaido, who is missing and apparently in hiding, the attempt to overthrow Nicolas Maduro failed due to the lack of support for the opposition from the Venezuelan military, which they had counted on. READ MORE: MAJOR: Inside How The Coup Was Foiled – Venezuela’s Army Chief Padrino TRICKED Trump & Abrams Guaido made these remarks in an interview with the Atlanticist newspaper The Washington Post from an undisclosed location. [Editor’s note: The Washington Post is one of the daily news outlets of the… Continue ->

Published 2019-05-05 15:43:48 by Paul Antonopoulos in Headline-News, Israel, Mena

TEL AVIV – May 5, 2019 – A new investigation into the wake of Mesha suggests that King Balak, the Moabite leader who according to the Bible tried to curse the Israelites, may have been a historical figure. This has implications in the chronology of the history of ancient Israel. The study published in the Journal of the Institute of Archeology of the University of Tel Aviv and conducted by the archaeologist Israel Finkelstein and the historian Nadav Naaman, both from the University of Tel Aviv, together with the expert in the Bible, Thomas Romer from the University of Lausanne… Continue ->

Published 2019-05-05 15:07:08 by Guest Author in Headline-News, Iraq, Israel, Lebanon, Mena, Syria

By Sayed Hasan – Speech by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayed Hassan Nasrallah on May 2, 2019, on the occasion of the commemoration of the martyrdom of Commander Mostapha Badreddine, known as ‘Zulfiqar’, who was killed in Syria in May 2016. Translation: resistancenewsunfiltered.blogspot.com Transcript: […] The other subject (I want to talk about), my second point, is very important: it is the battlefield where the Sayyed (descendant of the Prophet) Zulfiqar, God have mercy on him, was operating, where he spent the last years of his life, and from where he returned as a victorious martyr, namely Syria. We’ll talk a little… Continue ->

Published 2019-05-05 14:25:09 by Joaquin Flores in Headline-News, Israel, Mena, Palestine, Propaganda, Russia

GAZA, Palestine – May 5, 2019 – The body count continued to rise Sunday May 5th as the Israeli occupational forces deployed its terrorism against civilians, causing numerous casualties as Israel launched approximately 100 missiles into civilian areas of Gaza in the last 24 hours, in one of the most intense flareups of violence in the region in years. Seven Palestinians, including a pregnant mother and her baby, were killed and fifty more have been hurt in the Palestinian enclave, according to Ashraf al Qudra, a Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman, who named the dead on Facebook. As a result of Israel’s… Continue ->

Published 2019-05-05 12:52:06 by Paul Antonopoulos in Anglo-5, Eurasia, Headline-News, Latin-America, Russia, United-States, Venezuela

MOSCOW – May 5, 2019 – In the aftermath of the failed coup which FRN has covered in depth, the White House is in clear disarray. U.S President Donald Trump has openly contradicted the statements of his senior officials on Russian “involvement” in Venezuela after a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin held on May 3. “I had a very good talk with President Putin — probably over an hour,” Trump began. “And we talked about many things. Venezuela was one of the topics. And he is not looking at all to get involved in Venezuela, other than he’d… Continue ->

Published 2019-05-05 12:38:18 by Paul Antonopoulos in Headline-News, Mena, Syria

ALEPPO – On Saturday the Syrian army repelled an attack carried out by armed terrorist groups in the village of Maaranaz, in the northwestern Syrian province of Aleppo. The information was confirmed by an anonymous Syrian military source. “The Syrian army repelled an attack by armed groups with Turkish support in the village of Maaranaz, northwest of the city of Aleppo,” the source said. According to the source, the armed groups suffered major losses as a result of violent clashes with the Syrian Army. As a result of the losses, the source said, armed groups withdrew. At least 15 militants… Continue ->

Published 2019-05-05 01:09:54 by Guest Author in Headline-News, Latin-America, Opinions, United-States, Venezuela

Editors note – Head of Venezuela’s armed forces, Padrino, entirely conned Abrams, and the April 30th event was supposed to be major with Padrino backing it. This explanation below uses all the facts, including official statements, and puts them all together. It also is based on highly reputable Spanish sources. Moreover this conforms to how CSS already understands regime-change operations to have been foiled in various places, and significantly as we have written before, in 2002 in Venezuela itself. That is why it is necessary for the military intelligence to work on coup operations, so that they can reverse them…. Continue ->

