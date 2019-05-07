The Belt and Road Initiative Gives to Life to Russia’s Trans Eurasian Economic Belt

On April 27, 2019 Vladimir Putin announced the extension of China’s maritime Silk Road into the Arctic when he said: “We give major attention to the development of the Northern Sea Route [and] consider the possibility to connect it to the Chinese Maritime Silk Road.” This policy comes in the wake of two summits which herald a new paradigm for mankind: 1) the April 9-10 Arctic Summit in St. Petersberg and 2) the April 25-27 Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. The Arctic Summit featured the 1st China-Russia Arctic Science Agreement establishing the China-Russia Arctic Research Center as a component of the “Polar Silk Road.”

For the past several years, both Russia’s Arctic development strategy which seeks to increase arctic shipping by five fold within 6 years and China’s New Silk Road have been integrating at ever faster rates and pulling more countries into this new system of “win-win cooperation” and long term development. This process is both scaring the western oligarchy and giving hope to true patriots around the world.

One of those leading patriots and co-architects of the Russian “grand design” for Arctic development is the former president of Russian Railways and co-founder of the Dialogue of Civilizations forum Vladimir Yakunin. Describing his Trans Eurasian Economic Belt vision in March 2015, Yakunin said the it must be an: “inter-state, inter-civilization, project. It should be an alternative to the current (neoliberal) model, which has caused a systemic crisis. The project should be turned into a world ‘future zone,’ and it must be based on leading, not catching, technologies.”

While many people thought the idea of the Arctic as a “future zone driven by leading technologies” was a pipe dream, today Yakunin’s vision has been totally vindicated as the Eurasian Economic Union of Russia, Belarus, Khazakstan, Krygykstan and Armenia has integrated with China’s Belt and Road Initiative brilliantly. The Chinese who are now building their second advanced ice breaker have made it known that the Arctic is a domain of the future as has President Putin.

This week Vladimir Yakunin published an article entitled “The Belt and Road Initiative as a new model for global inclusive development and solidarity.” Where he reviewed the collapse of the derivatives-infected western financial system and then introduced an in depth analysis of why the China’s BRI is more than infrastructure but the foundation of a new global paradigm based upon Natural Law.

Yakunin said in his article: “[T]he key idea of the Belt and Road initiative — equal and mutually beneficial cooperation without imposing any political conditions — clearly contradicts the currently dominant thesis in contemporary world politics. The new approaches could change the very essence of geopolitics and geo-economics by altering the outdated Cold War mentality of the past. Geopolitical theory has always been articulated through a lens of conflict, dividing the world into `us’ and `them’….

“The Belt and Road Initiative could be the source of a future model of global development-in- solidarity. The key here is the inability to return to the concept of a unipolar or bipolar world, which can be seen today in global trends towards development of a truly multilateral world.”

Yakunin has long been a supporter of the Bering Strait Rail Connection which is a century-old proposal advocated by Lincoln patriots around Colorado Governor William Gilpin and was nearly realized over a century ago as it won the support of Czar Nicholas II in 1905. While a few manipulated revolutions and wars derailed this grand project from uniting the Americas with Eurasia, the idea was revived by the International Schiller Institute led by American Economist Lyndon LaRouche (1922-2019) who began heavily promoting it in the 1980s. Over the course of thousands of conferences and publications, the Schiller Institute was uniquely far sighted as it tied the Bering Strait rail program with the New Silk Road/Eurasian land bridge which it also began heavily promoting in 1993. China first officially began supporting the project in May 2014.

Today the Arctic extension of the New Silk Road and Trans Eurasian Economic Belt are bringing new life to a project long thought dead and it appears that it truly is an idea whose time has finally come.

BIO: Matthew J.L. Ehret is a journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review. He is an author with The Duran, Strategic Culture Foundation, Fort Russ. His works have been published in Zero Hedge, Executive Intelligence Review, Global Times, Asia Times, L.A. Review of Books, and Sott.net. Matthew has also published the book “The Time has Come for Canada to Join the New Silk Road” and three volumes of the Untold History of Canada (available on untoldhistory.canadianpatriot.org). He can be reached at [email protected]