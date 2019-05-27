TEXAS: The Globalists Just Signed YOUR Death Warrant

It is to the historical shame of the USA and all its citizens that these vermin not only still walk free, but continue to infest the halls of government and power. No US citizen can make any claim to wisdom or courage, personal honor or even basic human decency, as long as they submit to the criminal misrule of the parasites that this letter exemplifies to perfection. These scum will drive the USA into the grave, into the dustbin of history. And unless there are soon seismic changes in the political landscape of the USA, the grave and the trash heap are inevitable, and will be absolutely deserved.

Trump himself, like the bipartisan authors and signers of this letter, is an idiot and an asshole, a wholly unqualified buffoon, but even he understands the stupidity, futility and abject immorality of the current US position on and in Syria, which these “nearly 400” idiots and asshole hope to escalate and exacerbate.

In textbook Orwellian form, they call the defenders the attackers, the mass-murdering Israeli regime an “ally”, and those who have actually defeated the terrorists are called “terrorists” by the lying scum who wrote and signed this drivel.

US citizens, you must pay attention to this scum who rule and exploit you. And you must deal with them. They will lead you and your children into a nuclear inferno if you do not stop them. The bipartisan scum who signed this letter should never get a single vote from anyone ever again. By failing to protest effectively and prevent the crimes of your rulers in the 21st Century, you have sown the wind. Stop them, NOW, or prepare to reap the whirlwind. And when the whirlwind comes, as it surely will if YOU don’t stop it, understand when it does that you deserve it. Stand up now, and you may live. Continue groveling on your bellies beneath these lying criminal murderous scum, and your fate is sealed. No one can save you but yourself.

Stand up now, for your life, for your honor, for the future of your children, for your very Humanity. The choice is yours, and only yours. The good people of the world await your reaction. We hope you will make the right choice and have the courage and determination to see your historical task through, and we will support you with all our might if you do. If you fail, we will watch you and your nation burn and die, and we will watch without sympathy or compassion, because it will only be justice, the whirlwind you have called down upon yourselves, and probably upon the rest of Mankind as well.

And because we will probably be dying with you.

DO YOUR DUTY, SAVE YOURSELVES AND HUMANITY FROM THE WAR AND DESTRUCTION YOUR MASTERS ARE BENT UPON! THE TIME TO ACT IS NOW. STAND UP NOW AND DO WHAT YOU CAN, WHAT YOU MUST, OR SAY YOUR PRAYERS AND MAKE YOUR PEACE AND PREPARE FOR THE WHIRLWIND THAT WILL SOON COME.