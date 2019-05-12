Russell 'Texas' Bonner Bentley is a writer at Fort Russ News, and based in Donetsk, Novorossia since December 2014. From January to June 2015 he served in the Essence of Time combat unit of the Novorussian Armed Forces (NAF). He served at the Donetsk airport and Spartak as a rifleman and RPG gunner. Today he is an information warrior, and previously wrote for DONi News. "The war in Donbass is only one Front in a global war."

