My first Victory Day, (2015) I was still at the Front. This year, I was on a mission in Russia and could not celebrate in Donetsk. But 9 May was GREAT in Rostov too! It was a GREAT party! Check it out and be a good Communist and SHARE!
Trending
- The FRN Daily News Brief 2019-05-11
- Russia BLOCKS misleading Atlanticist resolution at UN Security Council on Syria
- MAJOR: ISIS Terrorists claim creation of new operations in India
- TEXAS REPORTS: Victory Day in ROSTOV, RUSSIA!
- The five years of the Donbass Independence Referendum
- Zelensky’s Security Advisor Promises: WAR ON RUSSIA WILL CONTINUE!
- Where is Psychological Control by Anglo-Saxons Stronger – Poland or Kaliningrad?
- Libyans Increasingly Look to Haftar and Russia to Pull Libya from Muslim Brotherhood’s Failed State
- White House instructs Guaido to instruct his envoy to meet Pentagon officials
- MAJOR: Iranian commander issues stern warning to U.S imperialists