Terrorist’s feeble attack against Russia’s Syria base easily repulsed

LATAKIA – Today the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that on May 22, terrorists fired four rockets into the Russian Hymeymim air base in Syria; all rockets were detected and eliminated.

“At approximately 7:00 p.m., terrorists launched four projectiles from a rocket launcher against the Hymeymim base. All rockets were detected in time by Russian anti-aircraft defense systems and were eliminated,” the ministry said.

“With a precise attack by the Russian Aerospace Force, the terrorist rocket launcher in the Idlib de-escalation zone has been eliminated,” he added.

According to a statement from the Russian ministry, Syrian troops, backed by the Russian Aerospace Force, continue to counter-attack terrorists from the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra Front in the southern regions of the Idlib de-escalation zone.

The ministry reported that in addition, terrorists dropped five bombs from drones against the al-Zara power plant, located northwest of the city of Hama.

“Two terrorists bombed the al-Zara power plant, located northwest of the city of Hama. Five homemade bombs were dropped on the plant,” he said, adding that one of the drones had been shot down by Syrian troops and that the plant was slightly damaged, without causing any casualties.

The Russian Defense Ministry has also pointed out that since May 22, terrorists have been trying to take control of Kafr Nabudah’s settlement. As a result, the combatants lost two tanks, three rocket launchers and more than 140 people.

According to the ministry, Syrian troops have eliminated more than 150 terrorists from the al-Nusra Front and various warlike equipment.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has pointed out that since the night of May 21, terrorists in the area are carrying out massive attacks on Syrian troops using military equipment.

“In the course of the fighting, Syrian troops have eliminated more than 150 terrorists from the al-Nusra group, three tanks, 24 trucks equipped with heavy machine guns and two car bombs,” the statement said.

The ministry detailed that during the last fighting in Idlib, which began on the morning of May 22, Syrian troops repelled all three attempts at terrorist advancement, involving 500 combatants.