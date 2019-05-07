Terrorists attack Russian airbase in Syria, fail to cause damages or casualties

LATAKIA, Syria – Insurgents twice attacked the Russian military base in Syria’s Hmeymim in Latakia province using multiple rocket launchers, reported the head of the Center for the Reconciliation of the Parties to Conflict in Syria, Viktor Kupchishin.

“Today, twice in the morning and in the afternoon, the Hmeymim airbase was attacked from multiple rocket launch systems. On both occasions, it fired from the east from the area of ​​the Zawiya settlement located in the area of Idlib and controlled by the group Hayat Tahrir al Sham [Al-Nusra affiliates]. In total, 36 shells were fired. The insurgents carried out the firing control using an unmanned aircraft,” he said.

He also added that the air defense forces repelled the attacks, there are no victims or destruction at the air base.

“All missile launching points were detected and repelled by the aviation of the Russian aerospace forces and the artillery fire of Syrian government forces,” Kupchishin concluded.

Kupchishin warned that the situation in the demilitarized area of ​​Idlib, in Syria, worsened drastically.

“There was a drastic worsening of the situation in the demilitarized area of ​​Idlib, where the number of violations of the ceasefire regime by armed groups is increasing,” he said.

The head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria also said that the insurgents are concentrating their forces in the south of the demilitarized zone of Idlib, probably to deploy an offensive against the city of Hama.

“According to the information we have, the armed groups are concentrating their forces under the command of the Tahrir Al Sham group [formerly known as the al-Nusra Front] and it is not ruled out that they can launch an offensive against Hama,” said the Russian military.

The governorate of Idlib was occupied in 2015 by several armed groups and terrorist organizations.

Under the pacts between the insurgent factions and Damascus, groups that refused to abandon the armed struggle during the counter-terrorist operations in Aleppo, Homs, Ghouta, Dara’a and Al Quneitra were transferred to Idlib.

In 2017, Idlib joined a demilitarized zone sponsored by Turkey.