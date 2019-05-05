TERRORIST FAILURE: Syrian army repels Aleppo attack, kills 15 jihadists

ALEPPO – On Saturday the Syrian army repelled an attack carried out by armed terrorist groups in the village of Maaranaz, in the northwestern Syrian province of Aleppo.

The information was confirmed by an anonymous Syrian military source.

“The Syrian army repelled an attack by armed groups with Turkish support in the village of Maaranaz, northwest of the city of Aleppo,” the source said.

According to the source, the armed groups suffered major losses as a result of violent clashes with the Syrian Army. As a result of the losses, the source said, armed groups withdrew. At least 15 militants have died in clashes, he added.

Meanwhile, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDFs) continue to receive weapons from the United States, said Bassam Saker, the delegate of the Kurdish-Arab militia in the US.

“We still receive weapons, they are to defend us, we need weapons because our region is still unstable due to the ISIS sleeper cells and the threats from Turkey and others,” he explained.

He added that Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) seeks contacts with the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad to negotiate a solution to the conflict.

“We want negotiations with Damascus, we have sent many requests, but we have not received a response,” he said. He however ignored that Damascus always tried to negotiate with Kurdish forces, but they chose to remain subservient to Washington.

The SDF, a military alliance led by Kurdish and US-backed militias, control areas of northeastern Syria and have played a key role in containing terrorist groups near the Turkish border.

Last January Syria’s deputy foreign minister Faisal Mekdad announced that the government has stepped up negotiations with the Kurds in the northeast of the country ahead of a possible operation by Turkey, which regards the SDF as a terrorist and allied organization of the illegal Kurdistan Workers Party.