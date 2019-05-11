On Sunday April 28, 2019, a symposium was held in Montreal Canada dealing with the unified growth of cultural optimism, beautiful art and economic development as it is being manifested today with the New Silk Road in Asia, Africa and beyond. Presentations were given by a pianist, a dancer, and a painter which will uplift and inspire. The lecturers included Matthew Ehret, (journalist, illustrator and founding editor of the Canadian Patriot Review), Christine Corey (lecturer, researcher and pianist) and Nicholas Jones (professional dancer with la Grande Ballet de Montreal and teacher)
Trending
- Symposium on Cultural Optimism, Art and the New Silk Road held in Montreal Canada
- Putin’s Influence? Trump blames Bolton for Venezuelan coup failure
- Second Albanian soldier dies in NATO drills – Suffers continued decline of prestige in Latvia
- The FRN Daily News Brief 2019-05-09
- INFO WAR? Iranian people Want Rouhani to pull-out of Nuclear Deal if necessary, says Iranian media
- Foreign Policy Magazine and The Famous Nigerian Internet Scam
- China’s Commercial Trump Card against Trump
- WATCH OUT USA – New missiles will make Chinese military ship the most powerful in the world
- Lugansk forces shoot down Ukrainian spotter drone
- GOING BANKRUPT – Trump’s ‘Space Force’ to cost billions to US public coffers