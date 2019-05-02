Stockholm: Russia now spending less on military than France

Ostexperte.de

Military spending worldwide: Russia no longer in the top 5

The Stockholm Peace Research Institute Sipri has published its annual report on military spending worldwide. For the first time since 2006, Russia is no longer among the five countries with the highest military spending.

The USA is the undisputed number one.

Last year, France spent $ 63.8 billion on its military, putting it in front of Russia ($ 61.4 billion) in 5th place on the list of countries with the highest arms spending.

Just ahead of France are India 4 ($ 66.5 billion) and Saudi Arabia ($ 67.6 billion). With $ 50 billion in defense spending, the United Kingdom ranks 7th after Russia. With its 1.8% increase over the prior year, Germany led the way in hikes: $ 49.5 billion compared with 44.4 billion euros in the previous year, making it eighth in the world.

All these countries are investing only a fraction of the US sum invested in their military for their armaments: $ 649 billion, or more than one-third (36 percent) of world military spending, just below the sum of military spending of the next eight countries. China is in second place with $ 250 billion.

Overall, global military spending has risen 2.6 percent to around $ 1.82 trillion (the equivalent of around $ 1.64 trillion). For the investigation, Sipri evaluated data from a total of 155 states. The twelve-page report is available here in full.

