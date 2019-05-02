Stockholm: Russia now spending less on military than France

Military spending worldwide: Russia no longer in the top 5
The Stockholm Peace Research Institute Sipri has published its annual report on military spending worldwide. For the first time since 2006, Russia is no longer among the five countries with the highest military spending.
The USA is the undisputed number one.
Last year, France spent $ 63.8 billion on its military, putting it in front of Russia ($ 61.4 billion) in 5th place on the list of countries with the highest arms spending.
Just ahead of France are India 4 ($ 66.5 billion) and Saudi Arabia ($ 67.6 billion). With $ 50 billion in defense spending, the United Kingdom ranks 7th after Russia. With its 1.8% increase over the prior year, Germany led the way in hikes: $ 49.5 billion compared with 44.4 billion euros in the previous year, making it eighth in the world.
All these countries are investing only a fraction of the US sum invested in their military for their armaments: $ 649 billion, or more than one-third (36 percent) of world military spending, just below the sum of military spending of the next eight countries. China is in second place with $ 250 billion.
Overall, global military spending has risen 2.6 percent to around $ 1.82 trillion (the equivalent of around $ 1.64 trillion). For the investigation, Sipri evaluated data from a total of 155 states. The twelve-page report is available here in full.
We add SIPRI’s preamble to their report:
World military expenditure is estimated to have been $1822 billion in 2018. It was 2.6 per cent higher in real terms than in 2017 and 5.4 per cent higher than in 2009. Global military spending has been gradually rising following a post-2009 low in 2014. It is now 76 per cent higher than the post-cold war low in 1998 (see figure 1).
This Fact Sheet presents regional and selected national military expenditure data for 2018 and trends over the decade 2009–18. The data is from the updated SIPRI Military Expenditure Database, which provides military expenditure data by country for the years 1949–2018.
The world military burden—global military expenditure as a share of global gross domestic product (GDP)—fell to 2.1 per cent in 2018. This equals the level of 2014—the lowest of the post-cold war period. Military spending per capita increased from $230 in 2017 to $239 in 2018, as the 1.1 per cent growth in world population was surpassed by the growth in military spending.