BEIJING – Chinese website Mil.news.sina shares its views on the new microwave photon radar that allows Russian warplanes to “trash” US military hardware.

The Russkoe Oruzhie portal, quoting Chinese media Mil.news.sina, reported that thanks to a new microwave photon radar, the hunt could “trash” US war material. The author emphasized that Russia has been carrying out the modernization of the Armed Forces in the last two decades.

“The idea of ​​the Russians is very clear: nuclear missiles protect the country against a large-scale invasion, while tactical armament, such as fighters and warships, ensures Russia’s victory in local conflicts,” the portal writes.

Nowadays, Russia is developing microwave photon technologies that are really a new stage in the development of conventional weapons.

“The distinctive feature of this type of radar is that it is compact, lightweight and has a large radius of operation. It can reflect the silhouette of the plane with a resolution several tens of times higher than that of a common radar,” the Chinese website says.

The size of the new radars is almost twice as large as those that exist now, which gives them a number of significant advantages.

As a result, Chinese analysts believe that strong protection against electronic interference can “completely trash the powerful North American interference.”

Currently the Russian Army is undergoing a phase of modernization. There are many new types of weaponry that have been put into service. Among the most recent examples is the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter.

The US military is concerned that the new Russian multifunctional Su-57 fighter can be used as a nuclear bomber, reports portal avia.pro, referring to the US Defense Department’s Nuclear Posture Review document.

The portal notes that, according to analysts’ estimates, Russia intends to upgrade its Su-57 fighters and equip them with nuclear weapons in the future, which would allow effective attacks.

According to the publication, information on Russia’s intention to use nuclear missiles in Su-57 fighters had appeared earlier, but it was not a question of converting the fighter plane into a nuclear bomber.