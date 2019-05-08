Russian Congressman warns that U.S is preparing for WAR against Iran

MOSCOW – A senior Russian MP has warned of an escalation in the US conflict with Iran after Washington announced that it is sending a group of aircraft carriers and a bombing task force to the Middle East to send a clear message to Tehran.

“We cannot be idle, we must raise the alarm and take a stand against this behavior of Washington in all international organizations, especially in the BRICS,” said Leonid Slutsky, after the naval force detachment was announced by the US national security adviser, John Bolton.

Although Bolton insists that the United States is not seeking a war with Iranian regime, he warned that the group of transporters that will soon reach the Persian Gulf and are fully prepared to respond to any attack against Tehran.

Slutsky, head of the Duma’s International Affairs Committee, said Bolton did not provide a clear explanation for the measure, despite threatening Tehran.

“These signs, along with Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear agreement and its declaration from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, have led to an even bigger escalation,” he commented.

The congressman also criticized the US for its “demolition of international law,” claiming that the US is “obviously preparing the global community for a scenario of power projection in the region.”

Washington’s latest move against Tehran comes just a day after Iranian officials announced they would continue to export oil and sell on the gray market in an attempt to contain US sanctions aimed at reducing the country’s oil exports to zero.

“We mobilize all the resources of the country and we are selling oil in the gray market,” Amir Hossein Zamaninia, Iran’s deputy minister of oil, said IRNA news agency.

Recently the US also imposed sanctions against the Iranian nuclear plant in Bushehr as well as introduced a ban on heavy water exports and any uranium enrichment in order to maximize pressure on the Islamic Republic.