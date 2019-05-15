Russian anti-tank system gains popularity in Africa

MOSCOW – Russian Kornet-E 9M133 anti-tank systems were installed on Japanese Toyota Land Cruiser cars in Ethiopia and the video of this weaponry appeared on the networks, informs the portal Russkoe Oruzhie.

According to the portal, the presence of these mobile systems allows you to react quickly to various threats that arise during military operations.

Ethiopia army Toyota land cruiser technical vehicles,with mounted 9M133 Kornet ATGM pic.twitter.com/xLFGn8nf8f — alex (@africaken1) May 13, 2019

Kornet systems can use missiles with thermobaric and high explosion warheads. As a result, it is possible to destroy not only armored vehicles, but also infantry and enemy fortified positions.

According to the publication, Ethiopia is not the first country where these systems are installed in cars. In Iraq they can be seen in Humvee cars, in Libya – in Cougar armored vehicles, and in Peru – in Iveco all-terrain vehicles.

The new portable Russian anti-tank systems being developed can be a major problem for NATO tanks.

The new missile launcher system can be considered as a response to North American systems Javelin, in addition, can become a true “killer” of tanks, said Colonel Roman Borisovich Spirin of the Russian Ministry of Defense, according to the magazine National Interest.

Charlie Gao, the author of the article, points out that the developers are aiming to increase the penetration capacity of the new missile, resistance to interference and destruction capability of armor, such as the NATO M1A2C Abrams.

The new missile system is innovative because it operates based on the principle of ‘fired, forgot’, according to Gao.

That is, this principle allows the launching of small missiles from unprepared installations or from portable launchers. In addition, the anti-tank system can be used in urban areas, significantly improving its combat capabilities.

The US Javelin system, although portable, is a very complicated system, making it difficult to use in combat.