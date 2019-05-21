Russia: We have no prior involvement or future plans for hacking attacks on the U.S

MOSCOW – Russia never involved in cybercrime, although the involvement of the United States has been officially confirmed, said the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement released on Monday.

“We have said, we say and we will continue to say that the Russian state is not involved and has never been involved in cybercrime,” Peskov told reporters, adding that he had no information additional information on the attack.

In a Sunday interview with Fox News, US President Donald Trump confirmed that his government had authorized a cyber attack on Russia during the mid-term US elections last year.

The US has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in political processes through cyber attacks, particularly during the 2016 US presidential election and the UK Brexit vote. Moscow has been consistent in denying these allegations.

Last month, the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia has sentenced Russian citizen Yuri Martyshev to six and a half years in prison for being involved in cybercrime.

“Seventy-eight months incarceration,” Judge Liam O’Grady said during Martyshev’s sentencing hearing, quoted by a Sputnik correspondent.

In March, Martyshev pleaded guilty to conspiring to access unauthorized computers and to intrude computers with intent to cause damage.

According to US prosecutors, the allegations are related to Martyhev’s involvement with an online hacking software scheme called Scan4you.

Authorities in Latvia arrested Martyshev in 2017 and then extradited him to the United States in early July.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly accused the US of “hunting” and detaining Russian citizens abroad.

Also, the Russian Armed Forces are striving to ensure the maximum protection of national communications, as several countries have increased their ability to commit cyber attacks.

Yury Kuznetsov was the head of the Russian Secretary of State’s Secret Service of Protection.

“[Due to] a number of foreign countries developing capabilities to influence information technology in the information infrastructure for military purposes. The Secretary of State’s Protection Service currently carries out several specific measures to achieve a maximum level of protection of the information infrastructure and telecommunications of the Armed Forces, considering new threats to information security,” said Kuznetsov.

The statement was made to the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper (Red Star) in an interview released on Wednesday.

Currently, the Russian service is working to ensure the security of information in the systems of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, among other measures, noted the official.