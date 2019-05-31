Russia to lead fight against fake news

MOSCOW – The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that fighting fake news requires the cooperation of all countries, while so far there are no effective mechanisms against this evil.

According to the diplomat, a few years ago Russia proposed to the UN to design a common mechanism to combat fake news, however this initiative did not receive support, although it started to be implemented in certain countries, but nevertheless all the measures in this direction was limited to media regulation, “to control what is not subject to control,” as well as threats to freedom of expression.

“All efforts are futile, without working together, there must be cooperation between countries, coordination between specialized departments: between journalists’ unions and journalistic communities,” Zakharova said in an interview with Azerbaijan television, CBC.

Maria Zakharova also took the opportunity to criticize the German Association of Journalists for preventing Russian journalists from obtaining work permits. According to her, instead of fighting fake news and finding ways to check information or hold joint events, the German Association of Journalists prevents Russian journalists from obtaining work permits.

In mid-January, the agency asked the government not to grant the television license to the RT Deutsch news portal, noting that the Russian channel “is not a means of communication, but a propaganda tool of the Kremlin.”

The diplomat called the action “a smear campaign unleashed in the German press against the Russian media.”

Earlier this year, Facebook blocked the pages of four Maffick Media projects – In the Now, Soapbox, Waste-Ed и Backthen, belonging to a group of independent journalists, partially related to the agency Ruptly.

The projects publish video materials on history, news, social problems and the environment. Facebook did not notify the projects about its blocking and did not explain the reason for its actions.

The pages were blocked eight hours after CNN published a story that “denounced” the links of the pages in question with the RT. In the matter, the channel pointed out that “those who watch these videos do not realize that they were created with Russian money”.

The channel began to prepare the material after receiving information from the German Marshall Fund, which is recognized in Russia as an “undesirable organization”.