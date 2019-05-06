Russia SLAMS Ukrainian Politician’s OVERT Nazi call for ethnic cleansing of Donbass

Pro-Russian supporters hold placards reading "Save Donbass people from Ukrainian army" as they rally in the center of the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on May 29, 2014 to support the Donbass people. Pro-Russian rebels downed a Ukrainian helicopter today, killing 12 soldiers including a general and undermining president-elect Petro Poroshenko's fervent vow to crush the bloody seven-week insurgency roiling the industrial east. Separatists had earlier also confirmed they were holding four unarmed European monitors in the same region from which the Mi-8 helicopter gunship was shot out of the sky with a sophisticated surface-to-air missile. AFP PHOTO / SERGEY BOBOK (Photo credit should read SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images)

MOSCOW – The proposal of the Ukrainian politician Semion Semenchenko to “depopulate Donbas” is a manifestation of Nazism, Ruslan Balbek said the State Duma (Lower Chamber of the Russian Parliament in Moscow).

Semenchenko, deputy of the Supreme Rada (Ukrainian Legislative), in an interview with YouTube’s Politeka channel urged the Ukrainian authorities to “depopulate Donbass” of its Russian-speaking population.

“Semenchenko’s brilliant idea is an interpretation of the works of an individual who was called Führer 80 years ago… It is also the result of the Maidanization of the Ukraine, it is an undisguised Nazism that does not pay attention to the means to achieve its objectives,” said Balbek.

He said that “the new heroes” of Ukraine are proposing the extermination of the population of an entire region and at the same time they are talking about human rights, “aggression” and “annexation”.

“You can not help but worry that some Semenchenko walk freely in the streets and give interviews like that, because it is an ideology that provoked the bloodiest war in the history of mankind,” summed up the Russian parliamentarian.

At the end of November 2013, supporters of European integration invaded Independence Square in Kiev, Maidan, protesting the decision to suspend the signing of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.

In the following weeks the square became the epicenter of the confrontation between the demonstrators and the police, with a balance of more than 100 deaths on both sides.

Since April 2014, Ukrainian troops bombed the eastern part of the country, Donbas, where the popular republics of Donetsk and Lugansk were proclaimed in response to the violent change of government that occurred in February of the same year.

The Minsk agreements, signed in September 2014 and February 2015, laid the foundations for a political solution to the conflict, but have not yet led to the cessation of hostilities.