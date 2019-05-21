Russia and five other countries will help avoid U.S-Iran war

MOSCOW – Russia along with five other countries acts as mediators to avoid a US-Iran conflict that Washington are strongly pushing for, a source close to Iraq’s prime minister said.

“Russia is among the countries that mediate in the resolution of the conflict between Washington and Tehran, along with Qatar, Iraq, Switzerland, Oman and Japan,” the source said.

He stressed that today and tomorrow, Iraq’s prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, will visit Qatar and Kuwait as part of a regional tour.

“The prime minister activated the mediation through visits to Qatar and Kuwait,” he said.

It was previously reported that the US, in the midst of tensions with Iran, has accumulated close to the Persian country at least seven warships headed by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, and also approved the deployment of the Patriot missile defense system in the region “in response to the indications of greater Iranian readiness to conduct offensive operations against US forces. ”

Last Thursday, US President Donald Trump declared that he hopes to avoid a war with Iran.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, emphasized that Iran does not want a war with the US but Tehran will continue to resist Washington.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Yavad Zarif told US President Donald Trump that “genocidal taunts” will not end Iran.

“Goaded by # B_Team , @ realdonaldTrump hopes to achieve what Alexander, Genghis & other aggressors failed to do. Iranians have stood tall for millennia while aggressors all gone. # Economic Terrorism & genocidal taunts will not “end Iran”. # NeverThreatenAnIranian . Try respect-it works!” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

The #B_Team label [Team B] apparently refers to US National Security Advisor John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohamad Bin Salman.

On May 19, the American leader wrote on Twitter that “if Iran wants to fight, that will be its official end.”

The situation has become explosive in the Persian Gulf since the US government concentrated in the last weeks at least seven warships in the area.

The turn between the parties began after the arrival of Donald Trump to power. One of the measures that the US president took shortly after entering the White House was to abandon the nuclear pact with Iran and reestablish the sanctions regime against the Islamic Republic.