REVEALED: Russian weapons are of HUGE interest to foreigners

MOSCOW – Aleksandr Mikheev, director general of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, revealed which Russian weapons have attracted more interest for foreign buyers at the MILEX 2019 arms exhibition.

In an interview with the Russian television channel Zvezda, Mikheev said that the most popular type of weapons was the Pantsir air defense system.

“We are actively negotiating both purchases of new missile systems and the modernization of the systems our partners have in service,” he said. The head of the state arms exporter added that foreigners are also interested in the S-400 and Tor-M2 systems.

The MILEX international arms exhibition 2019 will take place from 15 to 18 May in Minsk. The Rosoboronexport booth features over 220 samples of military products.

Pantsir airborne ground and maritime defense systems are designed to closely guard civilian and military targets against all modern and evolving air strike environments with all weather, weather and electronic environment by day and night. The system can also protect the target from terrestrial and naval surface threats.

Egypt and other countries that want to buy Russian weapons should remember the possible consequences of Washington applying sanctions against them.

Russian newspaper Kommersant wrote that Russia and Egypt signed contracts for the delivery of Su-35 fighters to Cairo.

According to the edition’s sources, the agreement provides for the delivery of “more than two dozen aircraft” and air weapons in the amount of US$2 billion and entered into force at the end of 2018, while the deliveries can begin as early as 2020 and 2021.

In a comment, the Russian Federal Technical-Military Cooperation Service reported that Russia and Egypt in the second half of 2018 did not sign contracts for aircraft delivery.

The CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) is a US federal law imposing additional sanctions against Iran, North Korea and Russia, signed by President Donald Trump on August 2, 2017.