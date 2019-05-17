Republic of Artsakh to take steps towards establishing ties with the DPR and LPR

STEPANAKERT – The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, Masis Mailyan, noted with regret in a memo last night that the deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation “had not come to the republic for a long time.” The last time was in 2012, when presidential elections were held in NKR.

“This is not well perceived by the population,” he admitted in a conversation with journalists, Kommersant writes . “US congressmen come every year, and deputies of the National Assembly of France, the European Parliament, Belgium, Cyprus also come.”

According to him, the authorities of the break-away republic “are working to restore the traditionally friendly ties between Russia and Artsakh.”

Masis Mailyan added that there is also potential for development in the line of twin cities. “For example, in France there are 12 cities that have established sister city relations with the cities of the Republic of Artsakh, and not a single one in Russia,” the minister noted.

The head of the Artsakh diplomacy said that in June, the Republic of Artsakh will take the first step towards establishing ties with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). If before that the unrecognized states only exchanged congratulatory telegrams, then from June 1 to 9 the teams of the DPR and the LPR will take part in the CONIFA football tournament of the unrecognized states, which will be held in Stepanakert (the capital of the Republic of Artsakh).

“After this tournament, we will establish contacts,” said Mailyan



It is noted that the statements from both sides reflect some degree of passive support from Moscow on the initiative.