Putin’s Influence? Trump blames Bolton for Venezuelan coup failure

WASHINGTON – Trump has come out launching a public attack against his own security adviser and questioned his method of interventionism and aggressive strategy against Venezuela.

The Atlanticist propaganda rag, under the control of the deep state, The Washington Post published on Wednesday May 8th a key article in which it affirms that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, is frustrated with the results of the campaign Bolton has perpetrated against the Government of the president of Venezuela , Nicolás Maduro.

The Atlanticist newspaper noted that Trump expressed his annoyance and cataloged this attempt to overthrow as a failed strategy , which he blamed the National Security Adviser in the United States. John Bolton.

“The president’s dissatisfaction has crystallized around National Security Advisor John Bolton and Trump has complained in an interventionist stance disagreeing with the view that the United States should stay out of foreign quagmires,” the Washington Post says.

On the other hand, the US media said that a source close to President Trump, made up of advisers from the White House, assured him that Trump’s main annoyance lies in the breach of Bolton’s promise of the overthrow of Nicolás Maduro.

Meanwhile, the newspaper reviewed the position of Donald Trump and said that the dignitary complained about the intervention of John Bolton and his alleged intentions to push him into a war.

Trump later consulted Russian President Putin over the matter, and came away from that meeting explaining events in a manner which Atlanticist critics of Trump framed as a concurrence or agreement with Putin’s assessment of the intelligence situation on Venezuela.

Atlanticist media, as well as counter-hegemonic press, explains Putin explained to Trump that efforts to overthrow Maduro by force will not work for particular reasons.

On April 30, the opposition deputy, Juan Guaidó, attacked Venezuelan democracy with the intention of creating a coup against President Nicolás Maduro, with the direct support of Washington. Act that was neutralized by the performance of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB).