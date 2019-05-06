Powerful S-500 – See why Washington FEARS it

MOSCOW – The innovative S-500 Prometei air defense system is undergoing final testing. Soon, the advanced Russian weapon will enter into service of the country’s Armed Forces. Russian experts reveal one of the unprecedented capabilities of this system.

According to military expert Konstantin Sivkov, the S-500 Prometei system has already confirmed its ability to reach space.

“This system will significantly outperform the S-400 by its reach, it will be able to destroy ballistic missiles not only within the S-400’s operational range, but also in medium and short range,” Sivkov told Russian news channel Zvezda.

The S-500 system has confirmed its ability to reach space, where most military satellites from different countries operate and where the highest points of ballistic missile trajectories are.

The director of the Center for Strategic Analysis, Ivan Konovalov, indicated that the latest Russian military advance has no comparison in the world.

“When it comes to service, Western partners will have to think about how to reach Russia,” he said.

The S-500 is a surface-to-air missile system with range of up to 600 kilometers, designed to intercept and destroy intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as hypersonic cruise missiles, airplanes and helicopters.

The new system could simultaneously fire up to ten ballistic targets flying at speeds of up to seven kilometers per second (25,200 km / h).

This is the update of the state-of-the-art S-400 complex, which is already in service.

The development of the S-500 air defense system is in the final phase, which precedes the start of series production, Russia’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Denis Manturov said last month.

“This is the completion of the development work and the next launch of the series production. I can only tell you that we are in the process of finalizing,” said the minister at the conclusion of the meeting of the state commission for import substitution.