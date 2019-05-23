Poroshenko has nowhere to run – faces possible charges in the U.S and in Ukraine

Oligarch and former president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, is facing jail-time in Ukraine, however he should not count on receiving help from his Western “friends and partners”, who once sworn in the eternal friendship with him, according to columnist Rostislav Ishchenko

Poroshenko obviously intends to fight to stay in politics and consequently, in Ukraine as a free man, said Ishchenko in an exclusive for the Sputnik Telegram channel “Near Abroad” .

“Poroshenko clearly intends to fight to stay in politics, and therefore in Ukraine which means to be free, at large. I think this decision was made by him not only because of an inadequate assessment of the situation (although this motive is a factor), but in general because his life is not as he would want it to be.

Poroshenko in short has nowhere to run. Virtually no one wants to give him a shelter. The United States itself can initiate a case against him for interfering in the 2016 US election. There are no guarantees from extradition anywhere.

An attempt to survive as an influential leader of the Ukrainian opposition is his last chance. But the risk is very great, I would say beyond measure. Tymoshenko went to prison in circumstances much more favourable for her.

I do not quite understand the call of Zelensky to the current Cabinet of Ministers to resign. If the government of Groisman fulfills his wish, then it will have to either work in a functioning capacity, which will reduce the powers (in particular, the Cabinet of Ministers may motivate its refusal to decide on the financing of elections by its “inferiority ” ), or the Rada will have to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers (which, according to the law, will have to make way for the newly elected parliament, that is, in two or three months).

In general, in the situation of the coming chaos, the parliament will have work to do, and the people will have something to distract themselves with.